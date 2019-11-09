[WATCH LIVE] Xolani Gwala funeral underway in home town of Impendle, KZN
The beloved veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala is being laid to rest on Saturday in his home town, Impendle, in KwaZulu-Natal.
Tributes have been pouring in since "XG" passed away last Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.
The day before the funeral President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that national flags would be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal.
Gwala is receiving a special official provincial funeral.
Watch colleagues and friends pay tribute to Gwala at his 702 memorial service below:
