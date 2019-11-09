Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] Xolani Gwala funeral underway in home town of Impendle, KZN

9 November 2019 9:38 AM
by
Tags:
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala
Xolani Gwala funeral
The presidency announced on Friday that the beloved broadcaster would receive a special provincial official funeral.

The beloved veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala is being laid to rest on Saturday in his home town, Impendle, in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tributes have been pouring in since "XG" passed away last Friday after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.

The day before the funeral President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that national flags would be flown at half-mast in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gwala is receiving a special official provincial funeral.

Watch colleagues and friends pay tribute to Gwala at his 702 memorial service below:


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH LIVE] Xolani Gwala funeral underway in home town of Impendle, KZN


