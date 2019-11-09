‘We must ensure Xolani’s fight against cancer is not forgotten’
IMPENDLE – Primedia group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omar Essack, where fallen legendary journalist Xolani Gwala was employed, says the company will ensure that Gwala’s name is not forgotten.
Gwala lost his battle to cancer last week after putting up an intense fight against the disease since he was diagnosed two years ago.
Essack has described the 44-year-old as a brave man who fought for those without a voice while addressing mourners in the Novuka village at Impendle where his funeral is taking place.
“We have committed that this fight that he had against cancer, which he fought on behalf of others who had it, we must ensure that that’s not forgotten by the department of health, by the government by the provinces and the President.”
The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s Busani Mthembu says Gwala showed that talent worked best when it was applied with hard work.
“It is not just hard work that will help you reach for the stars, it is the way you carry yourself. Respect for yourself, respect for others – and that is exactly what Xolani did.”
Gwala’s funeral is attended by many, including his colleagues at Primedia broadcasting, senior government representative and well-known media personalities.
At the same time, Gwala’s family has described him as hardworking and humble.
Family member Bhekuyise Gwala said Xolani was a good brother to his siblings and the pride of the family.
“You struggle for yourself, you struggle for your family, for people around you, your country – and I think this is exactly what he did and he did with distinction.
Gwala’s friend, Caroline Malindi has described him as someone who was irrepressible, kind and always respectful.
“Today we say goodbye to a great man who was cut down in the prime of his life. Not only is it a tragic loss to his family, but to the family as a whole.”
His colleagues have defined the s consummate-professional who was always considerate and compassionate.
Gwala is survived by his wife Peggy-Sue Khumalo, his parents Khethezakhe and Thombo Gwala, his four daughters and his five siblings.
This article first appeared on EWN : ‘We must ensure Xolani’s fight against cancer is not forgotten’
More from Local
Xolani Gwala laid to rest but will never be forgotten
He died last week Friday at age 44 after battling colon cancer for the past two years.Read More
Moving tributes from wife, daughters at Xolani Gwala's funeral
The beloved broadcaster has been laid to rest with a special provincial official funeral in Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail
Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains.Read More
What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?
Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.Read More
[VIDEO] Roaring crowds welcome Springboks on East London leg of victory tour
Thousands of fans were waiting at the East London City Hall to witness skipper Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy.Read More
Road closures announced as Cape Town gears up for Springboks victory tour
Cape Town is the final stop for the Springboks who have been on a World Cup victory tour across major cities in South Africa.Read More
Jiba will no longer be seeking restoration as deputy NPA head: Parly
In a statement released by Parliament, Jiba cited personal reasons for no seeking restoration.Read More
Why Vergelegen is the best wine estate on the continent
The Cape wine estate was voted the best in Africa and has a rich history and cultural heritage, not to mention award-winning wine!Read More
President Ramaphosa officially opens the Mpumalanga High Court
Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice Crispin Phiri explains the benefits of having the court in Mpumalanga.Read More
'People would rather pay for DStv than municipal services'
Salga chief of operations Lance Joel details the plans to recoup the money owed to municipalities by consumers.Read More