Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said this week that plans to roll out 164 new train sets by 31 December are on track.
It's part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) "War Room" project he launched in August.
CapeTalk's Africa Melane finds out what benefits the Western Cape will reap from Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker.
He reports that two train sets, unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of the year, are already in use as part of run-up preparations.
Amongst others, we've been doing trial operations on lines we've identified as where we'll start deploying these new trains, as well as in training for our crews.Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape
We've got a state-of-the-art simulator where you can sit behind the controls and simulate operating one of these new trains.Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape
With regard to the ongoing vandalising of Metrorail trains he had this to say:
We are going to deploy it with a very and tactful and strategic plan to ensure that we have adequate security on board. The features of the train also lends itself to better visible policing on board, as well as on those stations.Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape
The new train sets will first be introduced on the Cape Flats corridor, which means the replaced trains can be redeployed to other lines in a boost for availability and capacity, he says.
For more details on the roll-out plan, take a listen:
More from Local
Moving tributes from wife, daughters at Xolani Gwala's funeral
The beloved broadcaster has been laid to rest with a special provincial official funeral in Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?
Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.Read More
[VIDEO] Roaring crowds welcome Springboks on East London leg of victory tour
Thousands of fans were waiting at the East London City Hall to witness skipper Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy.Read More
Road closures announced as Cape Town gears up for Springboks victory tour
Cape Town is the final stop for the Springboks who have been on a World Cup victory tour across major cities in South Africa.Read More
Jiba will no longer be seeking restoration as deputy NPA head: Parly
In a statement released by Parliament, Jiba cited personal reasons for no seeking restoration.Read More
Why Vergelegen is the best wine estate on the continent
The Cape wine estate was voted the best in Africa and has a rich history and cultural heritage, not to mention award-winning wine!Read More
President Ramaphosa officially opens the Mpumalanga High Court
Spokesperson for the Minister of Justice Crispin Phiri explains the benefits of having the court in Mpumalanga.Read More
'People would rather pay for DStv than municipal services'
Salga chief of operations Lance Joel details the plans to recoup the money owed to municipalities by consumers.Read More
'Such an honour to be South African': Durban fans change routine to see Boks
The Springboks, who are on the second leg of their trophy tour, received a warm welcome from Durban's pupils, teachers, workers and bosses as they changed their morning routine.Read More
Mzansi plans sponsored wedding for viral couple who got engaged at KFC
South Africans have come together in a beautiful way to help give the newly-engaged couple an unforgettable wedding experience.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style
A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other.Read More
7 steps to building a business you can sell
Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value.Read More
[LISTEN] Parents spill the beans on son Michael Mol's childhood
TV personality Dr Michael Mol came home wearing one earring at the age of 16 ready for a fight but didn't get one.Read More
LeadSA ChangeMakers 2019 celebrates positive Changemakers
Kunisi Water founder Murendeni Mafumo was crowned Hero of the Year.Read More
Author Marita van der Vyver on her new book and writing about war
The writer is in South Africa for the launch of 'Grensgeval', translated into English as 'Borderline'.Read More
'All South Africans who can, must give. It’s our responsibility and privilege'
Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko
Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world.Read More
'The love that goes into Santa Shoeboxes keeps blowing us away'
Lead SA: CEO Debbie Zelezniak on the project that's distributed hundreds of thousands of gift boxes to children at Christmas.Read More
Non-stop NY-Sydney flight of 'huge significance' for development of aviation
Aviation expert Guy Leitch gives his take on Qantas Airways' historic test flight lasting over 19 hours.Read More
Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement
Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.Read More