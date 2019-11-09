Streaming issues? Report here
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail

9 November 2019 1:47 PM
by
Tags:
New Prasa trains
Cape Metrorail
Metrorail’s regional manager Richard Walker
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula
Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said this week that plans to roll out 164 new train sets by 31 December are on track.

It's part of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) "War Room" project he launched in August.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula experienced difficulties that Cape Town Metrorail commuters face daily as he joined them on a trip. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter.

CapeTalk's Africa Melane finds out what benefits the Western Cape will reap from Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker.

He reports that two train sets, unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the beginning of the year, are already in use as part of run-up preparations.

Amongst others, we've been doing trial operations on lines we've identified as where we'll start deploying these new trains, as well as in training for our crews.

Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape

We've got a state-of-the-art simulator where you can sit behind the controls and simulate operating one of these new trains.

Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape

With regard to the ongoing vandalising of Metrorail trains he had this to say:

We are going to deploy it with a very and tactful and strategic plan to ensure that we have adequate security on board. The features of the train also lends itself to better visible policing on board, as well as on those stations.

Richard Walker, Regional manager - Metrorail Western Cape

The new train sets will first be introduced on the Cape Flats corridor, which means the replaced trains can be redeployed to other lines in a boost for availability and capacity, he says.

For more details on the roll-out plan, take a listen:


