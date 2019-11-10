Summer roach invasion? Don't use illegal pesticides, warns City of Cape Town
The warmer summer months might bring the promise of lazy days on the beach, but they also herald an increase in the number of unwelcome visitors like flies, cockroaches, rats and mice.
The City of Cape Town's issued a warning about the use of illegal pesticides which are harmful to both people and the environment.
The prevalence of deadly illegal pesticides for pest management remains a concern. City Health urges residents to steer clear of using illegal pesticides to deal with their pest problems this summer. Read more: https://t.co/1h2CDZkdzT #CTNews pic.twitter.com/sciDS1zbr8— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 9, 2019
Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien says it's usually informal traders that sell these potentially dangerous products
They are sold at train stations, taxi stands, even on the trains and door to door.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
What we're struggling with here is that these illegal pesticides that have their origin either internationally or are not registered or even just decanted agricultural pesticides, are much cheaper than commercial pesticides.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
In the last financial year (July 2018 – Jun 2019) the City recorded 32 cases of pesticide poisoning.
Organophosphates as an example, is one where ingestion in quite large amounts does have neurotoxic effects that could ultimately lead to death.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We recognise that it's not good enough to share and spread the message about the presence of illegal pesticides, but the City actually has to be pro-active in engaging with communities and to that effect we continue to go into mostly our poorer areas where we are pro-active in rodent baiting.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
The City set over 110 000 baiting stations for the control of rodents in the last financial year.
Among the commonly used products people should be very careful with, Badroodien lists Two-Step, Green Leaf sachets for cockroaches and flies, Aldicarb, liquid poison mixtures, slug granules and insecticide chalk sticks.
He encourages community members to alert environmental health officials about vendors selling illegal products and about illegal dumping. The City’s call centre number is 0860 103 089.
Read the full text of the City's warning which includes pest management tips, here.
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
