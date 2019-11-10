Streaming issues? Report here
'Collective effort' needed to reduce chance of load shedding says Eskom

10 November 2019 10:52 AM
by
Tags:
Corruption at Eskom
#Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
Eskom says it it will announce the prognosis for the coming week on Monday.

Eskom reports that there has been some progress in required diesel replenishment levels and water level improvement.

However, it cautions that load shedding at short notice could result if there are any "unexpected" shifts such as additional unplanned breakdowns in the system.

Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding on Thursday into Friday after it lost three generating units.

RELATED: Eskom management to meet over potential weekend power cuts

The power utility has once again urged consumers to help reduce demand by using electricity sparingly.

It will announce the prognosis for the week ahead, on Monday.


