'Collective effort' needed to reduce chance of load shedding says Eskom
Eskom reports that there has been some progress in required diesel replenishment levels and water level improvement.
However, it cautions that load shedding at short notice could result if there are any "unexpected" shifts such as additional unplanned breakdowns in the system.
Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding on Thursday into Friday after it lost three generating units.
The power utility has once again urged consumers to help reduce demand by using electricity sparingly.
It will announce the prognosis for the week ahead, on Monday.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 10, 2019
Date: 10 November 2019
No loadshedding is expected today, however the system remains constrained and vulnerable and any shift could lead to loadshedding at short notice @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @News24 @TimesLIVE @IOL pic.twitter.com/7GHFqRjRID
