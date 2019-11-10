Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'
Attacks on trucks and subsequent looting are becoming a regular occurrence in the Western Cape.
On Thursday, a section of the N1 highway had to be closed after vehicles were stoned and flat-screen TVs looted from two trucks during protests in De Doorns. In another incident a truck was looted in Worcester after it was involved in an accident.
CapeTalk's Africa Melane speaks to Gavin Kelly, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Road Freight Association.
Kelly notes that there are different reasons driving attacks on truck drivers - while those in the Western Cape are opportunistic, recent attacks on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal targeted foreign drivers.
He says when there is a protest situation police should ideally be on the scene of before drivers become targets.
In the case of foreign nationals, the relevant bargaining council and the Department of Labour should be consulting to ensure that only properly documented people are employed in the industry.
Kelly says this is already part of the Road Freight Association's core code and foreign truck drivers are usually used on cross-border routes.
RELATED: Foreign truck drivers plead for government intervention
Obviously they know the conditions, speak the language etc.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
He's heartened to hear that police arrested seven suspects after the De Doorns incident.
Over the last couple of months we've just seen an increasing incidence of common violence and trucks seem to be the easy target.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
They're large and travel slowly and once you stop or block a road, then of course the truck is fair game.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
He says aside from the material cost of truck attacks, the human cost is also a heavy burden.
You cannot replace the life of a driver, you cannot fully heal a driver who has psychological damage.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
When you have a crowd of people coming at you screaming and shouting and threatening to burn, one can only imagine what sort of psychological torment that driver must go through.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
He says training is provided to drivers on how to deal with threatening situations and the process of reporting incidents.
First and foremost we've said to the drivers: The cargo is not more important than your life, the vehicle is not more important than your life... This is what you need to do, your life comes first.Gavin Kelly, CEO - Road Freight Association
Kelly adds that aside from the resultant cost to the economy in terms of destroyed trucks and infrastructure, insurance premiums have started to rise in the wake of regular attacks on trucks.
Listen to the conversation with the CEO of the Road Freight Association below:
More from Local
[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide
A wet Port Elizabeth gave a warm welcome to the Springboks and captain Siya Kolisi, who brought the Webb Ellis Cup home to Zwide.Read More
'Collective effort' needed to reduce chance of load shedding says Eskom
Eskom says it it will announce the prognosis for the coming week on Monday.Read More
Summer roach invasion? Don't use illegal pesticides, warns City of Cape Town
Health MMC Zahid Badroodien says the City recorded recorded 32 cases of pesticide poisoning from July 2018 to June 2019.Read More
Xolani Gwala laid to rest but will never be forgotten
He died last week Friday at age 44 after battling colon cancer for the past two years.Read More
Moving tributes from wife, daughters at Xolani Gwala's funeral
The beloved broadcaster has been laid to rest with a special provincial official funeral in Impendle, Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail
Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains.Read More
What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?
Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.Read More
‘We must ensure Xolani’s fight against cancer is not forgotten’
Speaking at Xolani Gwala's funeral on Saturday, Primedia CEO Omar Essak has has described the 44-year-old as a brave man who fought for those without a voice.Read More
[VIDEO] Roaring crowds welcome Springboks on East London leg of victory tour
Thousands of fans were waiting at the East London City Hall to witness skipper Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy.Read More
Road closures announced as Cape Town gears up for Springboks victory tour
Cape Town is the final stop for the Springboks who have been on a World Cup victory tour across major cities in South Africa.Read More
More from Africa
What are SA's best options to resolve refugee crisis?
Dr Sikanyiso Masuku says there are lessons to be learned from other countries with efficient self-settlement systems.Read More
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).Read More
Zimbabwe fires 77 doctors for demanding pay hike
NewsDay Zimbabwe senior reporter Blessed Mhlanga says the doctors are currently being paid R1,100.Read More
Govt's reasons for delay in re-opening CT refugee reception centre 'a cop-out'
Amnesty International's Mienke Steytler says a backlog and reported poor treatment are main problems with SA asylum system.Read More
Resettlement of refugees in SA to other countries not possible - United Nations
The UN's High Commissioner for Refugees advises that resettlement is not a realistic option for refugees and asylum-seekers in SA.Read More
Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe refutes money-laundering claims in Botswana
According to EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Motsepe-Radebe says she will sue the Sunday Standard for publishing lies.Read More
Zimbabwe anti-sanctions protest fails despite free transport, chicken and Pepsi
The march – organised by the Zimbabwean government - was poorly attended despite freebies and the declaration of a public holiday.Read More
'Every election in Mozambique – without exception – have been contested'
There has been fraud, but not enough to affect the result, says Paul Fauvet of the English Service Mozambique News Agency.Read More
Financial markets in Africa are increasingly supportive of investment
South Africa still tops the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index but other countries on the Continent are snapping at its heels.Read More
Former Botswana president Ian Khama votes for opposition party
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the elections and her interview with the former head of state.Read More