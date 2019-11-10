[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide

The weather may have been wet but the atmosphere was festive as fans warmed up outside Port Elizabeth's City Hall on Sunday morning in preparation for the Springboks' arrival on the second day of the Eastern Cape leg of their victory tour.

And when Eastern Cape hero Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup, the crowd went wild.

Just after noon, the victory bus reached Zwide on the edge of the city, where the Bok captain first learned to play rugby.

One tweep described the "tears of joy" as the bus reached the stadium in Zwide, not far from where Kolisi watched the Springboks' 2007 World Cup victory in a tavern.

Fans in Cape Town will finally experience the victory tour for themselves during the final leg on Monday.

