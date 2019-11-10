[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide
The weather may have been wet but the atmosphere was festive as fans warmed up outside Port Elizabeth's City Hall on Sunday morning in preparation for the Springboks' arrival on the second day of the Eastern Cape leg of their victory tour.
And when Eastern Cape hero Siya Kolisi lifted the Webb Ellis Cup, the crowd went wild.
Just after noon, the victory bus reached Zwide on the edge of the city, where the Bok captain first learned to play rugby.
#ChampionsTogether Port Elizabeth City hall in full voice pic.twitter.com/HXekLxV9IE— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 10, 2019
#RWC2019 #StrongerTogether #ChampionsTogether Eruptions from the crowd as Siya Kolisi lifts the trophy at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/VITgnogpd8— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 10, 2019
One tweep described the "tears of joy" as the bus reached the stadium in Zwide, not far from where Kolisi watched the Springboks' 2007 World Cup victory in a tavern.
Excitement, jubilation, tears of joy as Siya Kolisi reaches Dan Qeqe Stadium, in Zwide. A few street away from here, Siya watched his first world cup. The Victory Tour Bus continues pic.twitter.com/bZWstMsRiP— Rhiza Manona (@rhizarhi) November 10, 2019
🥳 The party is far from over— Springboks (@Springboks) November 10, 2019
🌬️Hello Port Elizabeth #ChampionsTogether pic.twitter.com/hQjbFlYBRk
Fans in Cape Town will finally experience the victory tour for themselves during the final leg on Monday.
Image credit: @ietskaylo
