[VIDEO] Port Elizabeth gets an eyeful of Faf's famous SA-flag speedo

The Springboks hit Port Elizabeth on Sunday on the second day of the Eastern Cape leg of their victory tour.

When homeboy Siya Kolisi lifted the World Cup trophy, the crowd outside the City Hall went wild.

Faf de Klerk threatened to upstage his captain though, when he showed off his famous SA flag 'onderbroekie'. It's the patriotic speedo he wore when he greeted Prince Harry after the Boks' RWC final victory against England, an image that quickly went viral.

Enjoy the moment in the video below: