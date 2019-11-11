Streaming issues? Report here
Arrests may be imminent in VBS investigation, says Hawks boss

11 November 2019 8:17 AM
by
Tags:
Hawks
NPA
Advocate Terry Motau
#VBS Mutual
#VBS Mutual Bank
vbs looting
News24 journalist Mandy Wiener outlines her interview with Hawks boss, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.

Hawks head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has confirmed to News24 journalist Mandy Wiener that arrests for top VBS looters are imminent.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Wiener says Lebeya told her while some parts of the investigations are complete, they have to move strategically in carrying out the arrests.

Last year, advocate Terry Motau released his report into fraud and corruption at the bank which amounts to almost R2billion.

RELATED: 'Some of the top looters of VBS could be prosecuted soon'

We know that there are investigations going on within the investigating directorate in the NPA and also within the Hawks.

Mandy Wiener, Crime Journalist - News24

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya seems to be saying there is movement and the primary case he mentioned was VBS and the fact that there could be imminent arrests now in the VBS investigation.

Mandy Wiener, Crime Journalist - News24

Wiener explains the relationship between the police and the NPA.

He did say they need to move quicker, he knows that people are patient but at the same time there is this interworking relationship between the NPA and the Hawks.

Mandy Wiener, Crime Journalist - News24

While the police may say a docket is court-ready, prosecutors may want to close more loopholes and do more investigations.

Mandy Wiener, Crime Journalist - News24

The 'Great Bank Heist' report by advocate Terry Motau is a treasure map, Weiner adds.

They seem to be at a point where they can make arrests in one leg. He explained that there are different legs in these investigations.

Mandy Wiener, Crime Journalist - News24

Listen to the full interview...


