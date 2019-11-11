[WATCH] Doctor singing adorably to baby while drawing bloods goes viral
A grateful Scottish mom from Inverness took to Facebook posting a beautiful video of a doctor identified as Ryan Coetzee at Raigmore Hospital.
This is something so special! My daughter is usually distraught getting bloods done, she has had them done a huge amount of times but never has had a reaction quite like this, not one tear. I have never met a doctor quite like this one, absolutely amazing. He had a smile on everyone’s face. An example of a job being more than a paycheck at the end of the month. He has made our dayShannon Wemyss, Mom
Dr Coetzee sits at the baby's bedside drawing blood and soothes her by sing Nat King Cole's Unforgettable.
Watch the beautiful video below:
Listen to this and more trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
