CoCT greenlights feasibility analysis for inclusionary housing policy
The City of Cape Town plans to conduct a feasibility analysis next year towards drafting an inclusionary housing policy.
This will make Cape Town be the second city in the country to have such a policy.
City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says various stakeholder will be consulted in drafting the policy.
Inclusionary housing is for people like nurses, teachers, domestic workers and young professionals entering the markets.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
It is important for us to have this partnership with the private sector, we are not going to be imposing this policy.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Part of the feasibility study is to consider various factors on how do we best compile this policy and also have the input of the private sector on how best to develop it.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
Booi says the policy is for the enitre city, not specific areas.
The policy is a city-wide policy but where there is a need for such housing, it would have more effect there.Malusi Booi, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
