'Springboks in Cape Town with same energy as they had on day one'

The Springboks have arrived in Cape Town for their victory parade.

The team and the Webb Ellis Cup take to the streets of the Mother City as part of a nationwide victory lap.

The parade will kick off with a mini-concert at City Hall and the Grand Parade before the team takes the trophy on a tour of the city.

Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard tells Refilwe Moloto that the team has the same energy as they did from day one of the tour.

What is important is that Siya understands the importance of it all and I think because of that they all do. Lloyd Burnard, Journalist - Sport24

From the top Rassie and Siya talk about how they don't want this to be just a celebration, they want to try as best as they can top make this a sustained unity that we are seeing in South Africa at the moment. Lloyd Burnard, Journalist - Sport24

Wherever they are going you will see Siya making the same effort that he has made from day one, I haven't seen him turn down a selfie or a handshake. Lloyd Burnard, Journalist - Sport24

Listen to the full interview below...