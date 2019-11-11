'You’ve lifted a nation, you’ve lifted us up' - author of Springboks poem speaks

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Springbok victory tour of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Ahmed Kajee - Sales And Marketing Director at Cellsmart Technology
Ricky Schoeman - KFM
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 15:20
SA Tourism welcomes decision to waiver Unabridged Birth Certificate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sthembiso Dlamini - Acting CEO of SA Tourism
Today at 15:40
Western Cape wants to import gas to address energy crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:50
South Africans can vote to name a new planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 16:10
The duty of the police to act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Today at 16:20
Sars tries to keep public protector away from Jacob Zuma’s tax returns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Malatsi - DA National Spokesperson
Joon Chong - partner in the Tax Practice at Webber Wentzel.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Octopus fishing rules tightened to save whales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen - Research Fellow (Mammal Research Institute) at University of Pretoria
Today at 17:20
ArcelorMittal’s close its steel operations at Saldanha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marius Koen - Executive Mayor of Saldanha Bay Municipality
Today at 17:46
Fake rhino horn invented to ruin poachers' market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Tennant - Wildlife Specialist, Member Of Mission Rhino at Mission Rhino
Tomorrow at 06:25
ASATA on Unabridged Birth Certificates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays with Africom Director Tom Cuthell
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tom Cuthell
Tomorrow at 08:07
DNA Results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:22
The economic benefits of a more physically active pop.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris van Stolk - Executive Vice President at Rand Europe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup The all-female team of sports physiotherapists played a key role in the management team backing the Boks during the World Cup. 11 November 2019 2:41 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town. 11 November 2019 11:35 AM
'Springboks in Cape Town with same energy as they had on day one' Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard says Siya Kolisi and the team understand the importance of the tour. 11 November 2019 9:44 AM
View all Sport
Bonginkosi Madikizela says DA leadership position not completely off the table The Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader says he is stepping back for now. 11 November 2019 2:22 PM
'Not hiring overqualified people puts unjustified barriers of entry' Human Capital Development executive Edith Leeuta weighs in on an unemployed graduate's struggle to find work. 11 November 2019 2:15 PM
Zuma's Sunday Tweet thanks South Africans for well wishes during his illness Jacob Zuma spent a week in hospital for an undisclosed condition and was unable to appear before the state capture commission. 11 November 2019 9:30 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad Excited schoolchildren can be heard chanting 'Siya, Siya, Siya' as the Springboks tour bus makes its way through Langa. 11 November 2019 2:59 PM
KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding' KFC director of public affairs Zinhle Modiselle says they have met with the couple and they are in talks with their families. 11 November 2019 2:39 PM
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs. 11 November 2019 2:19 PM
View all Local
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains. 9 November 2019 1:47 PM
Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other. 8 November 2019 4:50 PM
7 steps to building a business you can sell Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value. 8 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs. 11 November 2019 2:19 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Allan Gray (81) passes away Allan Gray – founder of Africa’s largest privately-owned asset manager - has passed away after suffering a heart attack. 11 November 2019 1:28 PM
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland). 8 November 2019 3:57 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'You’ve lifted a nation, you’ve lifted us up' - author of Springboks poem speaks

11 November 2019 10:22 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Bokke
poem
bomb squad
Bok squad
Steve Hall
Steve Hall penned his thoughts while watching SA's World Cup victory. He read and posted his touching poem at the final whistle.

South African Steve Hall is the man behind the widely-shared poem inspired by the Springbok's World Cup win.

He penned the poem last week while watching the Rugby World Cup final where the Boks beat England 32-12.

Hall says the Springbok's victory opened the floodgates for an overwhelming sense of positivity in Mzansi.

I think after that first scrum we kind of thought there's something special that's about to happen here.

Steve Hall, Springbok fan and poet

To take my own emotions off the game, I started to pen down my thoughts and it emerged into a poem that I was able to read at the final whistle to my sons, cousins and a few friends that gathered to support the Boks.

Steve Hall, Springbok fan and poet

It was an overwhelming sense of positivity.

Steve Hall, Springbok fan and poet

The Springboks are in Cape Town on the final leg of their victory tour, an expedition Hall describes as "a moment of unbelievable nation-building".

The author says he hopes South Africans can capitalise on the positive emotions spurred on by the squad's triumph.

'Listen to Steven Hall in conversation with Melanie Rice:

Below is the full transcript of his poem:

SIYABONGA SPRINGBOKS – BY STEVE HALL

It’s been twelve long years and that’s a long wait

And for most of those years we’ve been in a bad state
A state of corruption and dark nights without power
And short splashes of water when taking a shower.

But despite all this, the energy’s been rising
Maybe, just maybe, there’d be something surprising
A world cup final to roll back the years
And images of Madiba which still bring us to tears.

From Peterhouse to Grey, social media’s alive
As they’ve urged our Springboks to keep up their drive
Messages from Rassie – Thanks for all your support
This brave Rugby team’s so much more than just sport.

You see they’ve shown us as a country, how to Unite
Their love for each other’s a remarkable sight
The Ndlovu choir has sung with elation
With each spirited tweet we could rebuild our Nation.

Fifty-Seven million sang from the depths of their hearts
And our fifteen fine men had the purest of starts
With fleet footed attacks and four Pollard kicks
The half time scoreboard read twelve points to six!

Perhaps our whole country was praying to God
And perhaps God was listening, coz’ on came the Bomb Squad
Our front row had smashed them in all but one scrum
The English would rather be at home with their Mum!

As the clock ticked down we carried on praying
And our boys dug deep in their passionate playing
A chip from Mapimpi and Am’s moment of magic
And a second Brexit looked ever so tragic!

Then suddenly a moment we were all waiting for
Our X Factor Cheslin unpicked a locked door
The mercurial player seemed to make his own spaces
As he put smiles on the dials of a whole Nations faces.

For twelve years our Rugby glory’s been starved
But with three minutes to go, the trophy was carved
We stand by you Heroes as you bring home the cup
You’ve lifted a Nation and you’ve lifted us up.
Eish, Zuma, Sorry, you’ve not lifted this prize
But you’ve lifted enough before our own eyes
This country’s amazing – it tells a hell of a story
And perhaps now is the time we find our true glory.

From Alex to Zwide we’ll dance in the street
The Braai’s will burn long as we drink and we eat
You’ve shown us the art of pure dragon slaying
I don’t know about you, but # I’m staying!

You’ve done us so proud with your hearts full of passion
Can we help you Cyril, bring SA back into fashion?
For so long now we’ve been at the end of our tether
But one thing’s for sure we’re # Stronger Together!

​​​​​​© Steve Hall


11 November 2019 10:22 AM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Bokke
poem
bomb squad
Bok squad
Steve Hall

More from Entertainment

wouter-kellerman-flautistjpg

Wouter Kellerman on his music, Grammy win and viral Ndlovu Youth Choir collab

8 November 2019 2:45 PM

Grammy Award-winning SA flautist opens up about his musical journey and his life-changing collaboration with Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

The Kiffness frontman David Scott teases new track and talks royalty payments

6 November 2019 1:17 PM

David Scott of The Kiffness has a new song coming out. He talks about his musical journey and his battle to get paid royalties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yo-yoma-1500x800png

Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

5 November 2019 8:22 AM

The world-renowned cellist will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello on 8 February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-stadium-aerial-viewjpg

Cape Town Stadium will deliver better game-day experience - WP Rugby

4 November 2019 4:32 PM

Cape Town Stadium will be the new home of Western Province rugby in 2021. CEO Paul Zacks explains the motivation behind the move.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lorna-maseko-food-chef-twitter-imagejpg

International TV cook show in the pipeline, says celeb chef Lorna Maseko

4 November 2019 3:04 PM

Chef and TV host Lorna Maseko dishes on her new cookbook, upcoming US tour and other business ventures she'll be serving the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131212LoyisoBala1 .jpg

Musician Loyiso Bala credits his staying power to being authentic

30 October 2019 1:18 PM

SA artist Loyiso Bala opens up about his journey in the music industry and his move towards the gospel genre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix logo 2019

Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature

30 October 2019 1:06 PM

If you're watching something so dull you have to speed it up... you're already wasting your time, says film critic Gayle Edmunds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nataniël le Roux

[LISTEN] Nataniël on growing up 'on the wrong planet at the wrong time'

25 October 2019 10:57 AM

The performer extraordinaire discusses his first full-length memoir 'Look At Me – recollections of a childhood'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mark-banks-showjpg

Prepare to laugh your lungs out at new Mark Banks stand-up show

23 October 2019 4:32 PM

Comedian Mark Banks is out of hibernation and back on stage to bring some laughter to the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fullerjpg

[LISTEN] Memoirist Alexandra Fuller on her 'aching need' to write

23 October 2019 3:00 PM

British-born, Zimbabwean-raised author Alexandra Fuller speaks to John Maytham about her latest book 'Travel Light, Move Fast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Allan Gray (81) passes away

Business

[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour

Sport Local

New gene therapy fetches $1.8m for one shot, among costly 'miracle cures'

EWN Highlights

Hawks investigator Christina Stemmet found dead in Table View home

11 November 2019 2:50 PM

Drought-hit Zimbabwe readies mass wildlife migration

11 November 2019 1:15 PM

Businessman Allan Gray dies at 81

11 November 2019 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA