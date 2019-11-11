'You’ve lifted a nation, you’ve lifted us up' - author of Springboks poem speaks

South African Steve Hall is the man behind the widely-shared poem inspired by the Springbok's World Cup win.

He penned the poem last week while watching the Rugby World Cup final where the Boks beat England 32-12.

Hall says the Springbok's victory opened the floodgates for an overwhelming sense of positivity in Mzansi.

I think after that first scrum we kind of thought there's something special that's about to happen here. Steve Hall, Springbok fan and poet

To take my own emotions off the game, I started to pen down my thoughts and it emerged into a poem that I was able to read at the final whistle to my sons, cousins and a few friends that gathered to support the Boks. Steve Hall, Springbok fan and poet

It was an overwhelming sense of positivity. Steve Hall, Springbok fan and poet

The Springboks are in Cape Town on the final leg of their victory tour, an expedition Hall describes as "a moment of unbelievable nation-building".

The author says he hopes South Africans can capitalise on the positive emotions spurred on by the squad's triumph.

'Listen to Steven Hall in conversation with Melanie Rice:

Below is the full transcript of his poem:

SIYABONGA SPRINGBOKS – BY STEVE HALL

It’s been twelve long years and that’s a long wait

And for most of those years we’ve been in a bad state

A state of corruption and dark nights without power

And short splashes of water when taking a shower.

But despite all this, the energy’s been rising

Maybe, just maybe, there’d be something surprising

A world cup final to roll back the years

And images of Madiba which still bring us to tears.

From Peterhouse to Grey, social media’s alive

As they’ve urged our Springboks to keep up their drive

Messages from Rassie – Thanks for all your support

This brave Rugby team’s so much more than just sport.

You see they’ve shown us as a country, how to Unite

Their love for each other’s a remarkable sight

The Ndlovu choir has sung with elation

With each spirited tweet we could rebuild our Nation.

Fifty-Seven million sang from the depths of their hearts

And our fifteen fine men had the purest of starts

With fleet footed attacks and four Pollard kicks

The half time scoreboard read twelve points to six!

Perhaps our whole country was praying to God

And perhaps God was listening, coz’ on came the Bomb Squad

Our front row had smashed them in all but one scrum

The English would rather be at home with their Mum!

As the clock ticked down we carried on praying

And our boys dug deep in their passionate playing

A chip from Mapimpi and Am’s moment of magic

And a second Brexit looked ever so tragic!

Then suddenly a moment we were all waiting for

Our X Factor Cheslin unpicked a locked door

The mercurial player seemed to make his own spaces

As he put smiles on the dials of a whole Nations faces.

For twelve years our Rugby glory’s been starved

But with three minutes to go, the trophy was carved

We stand by you Heroes as you bring home the cup

You’ve lifted a Nation and you’ve lifted us up.

Eish, Zuma, Sorry, you’ve not lifted this prize

But you’ve lifted enough before our own eyes

This country’s amazing – it tells a hell of a story

And perhaps now is the time we find our true glory.

From Alex to Zwide we’ll dance in the street

The Braai’s will burn long as we drink and we eat

You’ve shown us the art of pure dragon slaying

I don’t know about you, but # I’m staying!

You’ve done us so proud with your hearts full of passion

Can we help you Cyril, bring SA back into fashion?

For so long now we’ve been at the end of our tether

But one thing’s for sure we’re # Stronger Together!

​​​​​​© Steve Hall