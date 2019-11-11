New gene therapy fetches $1.8m for one shot, among costly 'miracle cures'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:10
Springbok victory tour of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Ahmed Kajee - Sales And Marketing Director at Cellsmart Technology
Ricky Schoeman - KFM
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 15:20
SA Tourism welcomes decision to waiver Unabridged Birth Certificate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sthembiso Dlamini - Acting CEO of SA Tourism
Today at 15:40
Western Cape wants to import gas to address energy crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:50
South Africans can vote to name a new planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 16:10
The duty of the police to act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Today at 16:20
Sars tries to keep public protector away from Jacob Zuma’s tax returns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Malatsi - DA National Spokesperson
Joon Chong - partner in the Tax Practice at Webber Wentzel.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Octopus fishing rules tightened to save whales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen - Research Fellow (Mammal Research Institute) at University of Pretoria
Today at 17:20
ArcelorMittal’s close its steel operations at Saldanha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marius Koen - Executive Mayor of Saldanha Bay Municipality
Today at 17:46
Fake rhino horn invented to ruin poachers' market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Tennant - Wildlife Specialist, Member Of Mission Rhino at Mission Rhino
Tomorrow at 06:25
ASATA on Unabridged Birth Certificates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays with Africom Director Tom Cuthell
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tom Cuthell
Tomorrow at 08:07
DNA Results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:22
The economic benefits of a more physically active pop.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris van Stolk - Executive Vice President at Rand Europe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup The all-female team of sports physiotherapists played a key role in the management team backing the Boks during the World Cup. 11 November 2019 2:41 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town. 11 November 2019 11:35 AM
'Springboks in Cape Town with same energy as they had on day one' Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard says Siya Kolisi and the team understand the importance of the tour. 11 November 2019 9:44 AM
View all Sport
Bonginkosi Madikizela says DA leadership position not completely off the table The Democratic Alliance Western Cape leader says he is stepping back for now. 11 November 2019 2:22 PM
'Not hiring overqualified people puts unjustified barriers of entry' Human Capital Development executive Edith Leeuta weighs in on an unemployed graduate's struggle to find work. 11 November 2019 2:15 PM
Zuma's Sunday Tweet thanks South Africans for well wishes during his illness Jacob Zuma spent a week in hospital for an undisclosed condition and was unable to appear before the state capture commission. 11 November 2019 9:30 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad Excited schoolchildren can be heard chanting 'Siya, Siya, Siya' as the Springboks tour bus makes its way through Langa. 11 November 2019 2:59 PM
KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding' KFC director of public affairs Zinhle Modiselle says they have met with the couple and they are in talks with their families. 11 November 2019 2:39 PM
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs. 11 November 2019 2:19 PM
View all Local
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains. 9 November 2019 1:47 PM
Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other. 8 November 2019 4:50 PM
7 steps to building a business you can sell Pavlo Phitidis (founder of Aurik Business Accelerator) advises on turning your business into an asset of value. 8 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs. 11 November 2019 2:19 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Allan Gray (81) passes away Allan Gray – founder of Africa’s largest privately-owned asset manager - has passed away after suffering a heart attack. 11 November 2019 1:28 PM
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland). 8 November 2019 3:57 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

New gene therapy fetches $1.8m for one shot, among costly 'miracle cures'

11 November 2019 11:24 AM
by
Tags:
Drugs
medical advancements
gene therapy
genetic therapy
Single-dose treatments for rare genetic diseases don't come cheap, explains Bloomberg's healthcare journalist James Paton.

Scientists have been making major breakthroughs in the treatment of genetic disorders.

Gene therapy is an experimental technique that uses genes to treat or prevent genetic disease.

This medical advancement will soon allow doctors to treat a disorder by inserting a gene into a patient's cells instead of using drugs or surgery.

Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are racing to be at the forefront of gene therapy with single-dose treatments.

But potential genetic cures don't come cheap, with some costing as much as $1,8 million (R26,84 million) per person for a single treatment.

Bloomberg healthcare journalist James Paton conducted an investigative report into the high cost of a one-shot therapy used to treat a condition called beta thalassemia.

Beta thalassemia is a genetic disorder that hampers red blood cells’ ability to carry oxygen through the body.

Many patients with condition need regular blood transfusions to survive.

Paton says the $1,8 million price tag presents a serious challenge to the hope given by these genetic treatments.

He adds that more research is needed into these treatments which could place major pressure on healthcare systems.

After decades of research, there's now a treatment that can be given to patients a single time.

James Paton, Healthcare journalist - Bloomberg

This one-shot therapy can potentially deliver a lifetime of benefits.

James Paton, Healthcare journalist - Bloomberg

Some of these treatments are getting approval from the Food and Drug Administration in the United States and the European Medicines Agency as well.

James Paton, Healthcare journalist - Bloomberg

There could be 10 to 20 of these cell and gene therapies getting approval every year.

James Paton, Healthcare journalist - Bloomberg

Listen to the discussion for more details:


11 November 2019 11:24 AM
by
Tags:
Drugs
medical advancements
gene therapy
genetic therapy

Trending

[BREAKING NEWS] Allan Gray (81) passes away

Business

[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour

Sport Local

New gene therapy fetches $1.8m for one shot, among costly 'miracle cures'

EWN Highlights

Hawks investigator Christina Stemmet found dead in Table View home

11 November 2019 2:50 PM

Drought-hit Zimbabwe readies mass wildlife migration

11 November 2019 1:15 PM

Businessman Allan Gray dies at 81

11 November 2019 1:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA