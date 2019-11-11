Hawks 'snowed under' as investigators prepare to go after VBS looters

Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says Hawks investigators have a lot on their plate.

The elite crime-fighting unit is trying to catch up to a backlog of cases and simultaneously deal with a decade's worth of internal politics.

Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya told News24 that arrests are imminent for those involved in the looting of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Van Wyk explains that the Hawks unit has been facing internal strife as it attempts to undo the damage of corruption and political influence over the past 10 years.

Other high-profile cases that also need to be finalised by the Hawks include the Sars commission, the Zondo commission into state capture, the Esidemni tragedy and the Senzo Meyiwa murder.

Mid-level to senior management at the Hawks were and still are working against each other, spying on each other and fighting against each other. Some are trying to do the right thing. Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

We have very few capable investigators in the police and the Hawks. They are sitting with a major backlog and are snowed under. Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

They have been working on the VBS matter, but very slowly so. Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

