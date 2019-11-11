Hawks 'snowed under' as investigators prepare to go after VBS looters
Investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk says Hawks investigators have a lot on their plate.
The elite crime-fighting unit is trying to catch up to a backlog of cases and simultaneously deal with a decade's worth of internal politics.
RELATED: Not enough investigators to carry Hawks workload, says ISS
Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya told News24 that arrests are imminent for those involved in the looting of the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
Van Wyk explains that the Hawks unit has been facing internal strife as it attempts to undo the damage of corruption and political influence over the past 10 years.
RELATED: Arrests may be imminent in VBS investigation, says Hawks boss
Other high-profile cases that also need to be finalised by the Hawks include the Sars commission, the Zondo commission into state capture, the Esidemni tragedy and the Senzo Meyiwa murder.
Mid-level to senior management at the Hawks were and still are working against each other, spying on each other and fighting against each other. Some are trying to do the right thing.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
We have very few capable investigators in the police and the Hawks. They are sitting with a major backlog and are snowed under.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
They have been working on the VBS matter, but very slowly so.Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Listen to the latest developments:
More from Local
[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad
Excited schoolchildren can be heard chanting 'Siya, Siya, Siya' as the Springboks tour bus makes its way through Langa.Read More
KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding'
KFC director of public affairs Zinhle Modiselle says they have met with the couple and they are in talks with their families.Read More
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum
National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs.Read More
Minors no longer need unabridged birth certificates to enter SA - Motsoaledi
The need for unabridged birth certificates for children entering South Africa has officially been scrapped, the minister explains.Read More
Green project converting food waste from Cape Town restaurants
A local organisation is fighting against rising food waste in Cape Town and taking the burden off of overloaded landfills.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.Read More
CoCT greenlights feasibility analysis for inclusionary housing policy
Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says it will consult various stakeholders in drawing up policy.Read More
[VIDEO] Port Elizabeth gets an eyeful of Faf's famous SA-flag speedo
Faf de Klerk threatened to upstage his captain when he showed off his patriotic 'broeks' in PE on the Springbok victory tour.Read More
[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide
A wet Port Elizabeth gave a warm welcome to the Springboks and captain Siya Kolisi, who brought the Webb Ellis Cup home to Zwide.Read More
Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.Read More