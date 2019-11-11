[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Masses of Capetonians – rich, poor and everything in between – are gathering to catch a glimpse of The Best Rugby Team in the World.
Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! – the crowds are bringing a Cape Town flavour to the last leg of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup trophy tour.
Watch it all live in the video below.
#SpringboksTour Parliament choir giving some choral tunes before Springboks arrival in parliament. BN pic.twitter.com/cEOPEir8pL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
#BokTrophyTour Capetonians here say they came to show the Springboks how proud they are. SF pic.twitter.com/vfNDuFAjJw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
