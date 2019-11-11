Zuma's Sunday Tweet thanks South Africans for well wishes during his illness
Former South African president Jacob Zuma spent a week in hospital for an undisclosed medical condition and missed his appearance before the state capture commission.
Zuma faces questioning on multiple issues before the Zondo Commission, relating to state capture and the involvement of the Gupta family in government affairs.
He took to Twitter on Sunday and thanked everyone for their good wishes.
Thank you all for the well wishes. Your messages have been overwhelming during this difficult time.— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) November 9, 2019
Some followers were behind him all the way, while others were not convinced.
