Green project converting food waste from Cape Town restaurants

A local eco-farming initiative is calling on Cape Town restaurants to save their food scraps.

Ryan Fortune is the head of the Rainbow Warriors International and is turning food waste into compost and methane gas for cooking, lighting and heating.

Fortune has been conducting an experiment at a number of local restaurants to help fight against rising organic waste matter.

He's been using a biodigester to convert organic waste and take the pressure off our landfills.

Fortune explains that food waste that decomposes in landfills releases methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide.

Vegetarian restaurant Nourish'd Cafe and Juicery on Kloof Street in Cape Town is one of the establishments that have come on board to work on this project.

Restaurant founder Natasha Napoli says the cafe has always repurposed its recycling and organic waste.

She encourages other local cafes and restaurants to be more conscious of their food waste and environmental impact.

The project was an attempt to get an understanding of the kind of challenges faced by restaurants around dealing with food waste Ryan Fortune, Executive director - Rainbow Warriors International

In Western Cape and in Cape Town in particular, we are running out of landfill space. Ryan Fortune, Executive director - Rainbow Warriors International

It's organic waste that could be turned into something useful, something valuable, instead of the damaging effect that it has. Ryan Fortune, Executive director - Rainbow Warriors International

Listen for more information about the new project: