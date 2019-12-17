Most popular stories on CapeTalk in 2019 (a fascinating month-by-month lookback)
The year (in fact, the decade!) is almost done and dusted.
Does it seem like time is speeding up?
These were the most-read articles on CapeTalk in January 2019:
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2019.)
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
(Click here for the most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2019.)
More from Local
Refugees unlikely to leave CT church without alternative shelter - Braam Hanekom
The City of Cape Town says it can't give refugees emergency shelter after seeking an order to have them removed from the church.Read More
District Six claimants await final plan on restitution process
Over 900 claimants are awaiting a clear plan from the government which should see them in their new homes in the next three years.Read More
Tragic drowning at Blue Rock raises more red flags on water park's safety
A man drowned at Blue Rock last week. Eyewitnesses claim that management failed to act and had no safety procedures in place.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
HPCSA slams court action against Joburg doctors in culpable homicide case
Paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale and anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi appeared in court and are facing culpable homicide charges.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
More from Business
What does Boris Johnson's thumping majority mean ?
Britain's Tories are triumphant. Prime Minister Boris Johnson won with a large majority.Read More
There is a danger that the wage gender gap may get bigger
The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap 2019 is under the sppotlight.Read More
SA's energy policy - why are we not using more renewable energy?
Why is the implementation of new energy laws not sped up?Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in February 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during in the month of love in 2019.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in August 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during August of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in July 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during July of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in June 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during June of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in May 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during May of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in April 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during April of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in March 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during March of the past year.Read More
Most popular stories on CapeTalk in February 2019 (a fascinating lookback)
These are the stories we couldn't get enough of on CapeTalk during in the month of love in 2019.Read More
[VIDEO] Donations of socks stream in to keep chipmunks warm over Christmas
UK wildlife park has to ask public to STOP sending socks after the successful appeal. The chipmunks use them as nests in winter.Read More
Is juicing really better for you than eating foods whole?
Food writer Andrea Burgener argues that while juicing can make a difference to your health, it's not necessarily in a positive wayRead More
Does your dog have behavioural problems? This could be why
While obedience training can be taught to dogs of all ages, there's a small window period for when puppies must be socialised.Read More