'Not hiring overqualified people puts unjustified barriers of entry'

Unemployed graduate Mlungisi Lukhele on Monday visited Primedia Broadcasting to tell Clement Manyathela about how he was struggling to get a job because he is overqualified.

Lukhele joins Manyathela and Human Capital Development executive Edith Leeuta on the Xolani Gwala Show to give more insight on the matter.

I have a BCom in Economics and Statistics, a Masters in Economics, a Diploma in Business Analysis, a post-graduate diploma in Education and a post-graduate diploma in higher education as well as a certificate in financial planning and forex. Mlungisi Lukhele, Unemployed graduate

He says employers always tell him that he is overqualified hence he never gets the job.

Leeuta says generally organisations feel that hiring an overqualified employee is not good practice.

The assumption mainly is that the candidate will be dissatisfied with the role and will leave the organisation sooner than the organisation is able to recoup its investment on that person. Edith Leeuta, Human Capital Development executive

She says this belief is an old traditional belief that is incorrect.

Mlungisi has an array of qualifications from a finance perspective, what my question would be is what is he experienced in doing. Edith Leeuta, Human Capital Development executive

She says not hiring an overqualified candidate with the assumptions that they won't stay long in their role is bad practice.

I find that this is another form of discrimination and organisations are putting unjustified barriers for entry in the workplace. Edith Leeuta, Human Capital Development executive

