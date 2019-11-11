Minors no longer need unabridged birth certificates to enter SA - Motsoaledi

It's official. Unabridged birth certificates will no longer be required for foreign children travelling to South Africa.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has signed a waiver allowing foreign children to enter the country without carrying extra paperwork.

Motsoaledi says many tourists were discouraged from visiting South Africa because of what he describes as a "cumbersome process" to obtain an unabridged certificate.

As long as the child has got a passport and you've got visas, then you can come. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

The minister explains that South African minors travelling overseas will still be required to carry a consent letter from their parents.

The South African tourism industry has been a vocal critic against the confusing travel laws over the years.

I heard that it had a huge negative impact. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

The Minister of Tourism used to complain bitterly about it, the Tourism council and the general tourism industry used to complain that since the laws were introduced, they had a negative impact on the tourism industry in the country. Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Listen to the explanation from the Home Affairs Minister: