Minors no longer need unabridged birth certificates to enter SA - Motsoaledi
It's official. Unabridged birth certificates will no longer be required for foreign children travelling to South Africa.
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has signed a waiver allowing foreign children to enter the country without carrying extra paperwork.
RELATED: Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA
Motsoaledi says many tourists were discouraged from visiting South Africa because of what he describes as a "cumbersome process" to obtain an unabridged certificate.
As long as the child has got a passport and you've got visas, then you can come.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
The minister explains that South African minors travelling overseas will still be required to carry a consent letter from their parents.
The South African tourism industry has been a vocal critic against the confusing travel laws over the years.
I heard that it had a huge negative impact.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
The Minister of Tourism used to complain bitterly about it, the Tourism council and the general tourism industry used to complain that since the laws were introduced, they had a negative impact on the tourism industry in the country.Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister
Listen to the explanation from the Home Affairs Minister:
More from Local
[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad
Excited schoolchildren can be heard chanting 'Siya, Siya, Siya' as the Springboks tour bus makes its way through Langa.Read More
KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding'
KFC director of public affairs Zinhle Modiselle says they have met with the couple and they are in talks with their families.Read More
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum
National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs.Read More
Green project converting food waste from Cape Town restaurants
A local organisation is fighting against rising food waste in Cape Town and taking the burden off of overloaded landfills.Read More
Hawks 'snowed under' as investigators prepare to go after VBS looters
Pauli van Wyk from Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio shares the latest developments on the VBS case and the Hawks.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour
Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.Read More
CoCT greenlights feasibility analysis for inclusionary housing policy
Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says it will consult various stakeholders in drawing up policy.Read More
[VIDEO] Port Elizabeth gets an eyeful of Faf's famous SA-flag speedo
Faf de Klerk threatened to upstage his captain when he showed off his patriotic 'broeks' in PE on the Springbok victory tour.Read More
[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide
A wet Port Elizabeth gave a warm welcome to the Springboks and captain Siya Kolisi, who brought the Webb Ellis Cup home to Zwide.Read More
Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'
Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.Read More