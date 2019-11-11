Minors no longer need unabridged birth certificates to enter SA - Motsoaledi

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
SA Tourism welcomes decision to waiver Unabridged Birth Certificate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sthembiso Dlamini - Acting CEO of SA Tourism
Today at 15:40
Western Cape wants to import gas to address energy crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 15:50
South Africans can vote to name a new planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 16:10
The duty of the police to act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance programme
Today at 16:20
Sars tries to keep public protector away from Jacob Zuma’s tax returns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Solly Malatsi - DA National Spokesperson
Joon Chong - partner in the Tax Practice at Webber Wentzel.
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Octopus fishing rules tightened to save whales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Elwen - Research Fellow (Mammal Research Institute) at University of Pretoria
Today at 17:20
ArcelorMittal’s close its steel operations at Saldanha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marius Koen - Executive Mayor of Saldanha Bay Municipality
Today at 17:46
Fake rhino horn invented to ruin poachers' market
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Tennant - Wildlife Specialist, Member Of Mission Rhino at Mission Rhino
Tomorrow at 06:25
ASATA on Unabridged Birth Certificates
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Tomorrow at 06:41
Tech Tuesdays with Africom Director Tom Cuthell
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tom Cuthell
Tomorrow at 08:07
DNA Results
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:22
The economic benefits of a more physically active pop.
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Chris van Stolk - Executive Vice President at Rand Europe
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Minors no longer need unabridged birth certificates to enter SA - Motsoaledi

11 November 2019 1:31 PM
by
Home Affairs
Tourism
Travel
Unabridged birth certificates
Home Affairs minister
Dr Aaron Motsoaledi
The need for unabridged birth certificates for children entering South Africa has officially been scrapped, the minister explains.

It's official. Unabridged birth certificates will no longer be required for foreign children travelling to South Africa.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has signed a waiver allowing foreign children to enter the country without carrying extra paperwork.

RELATED: Here's what you need to know about taking your kids out of SA

Motsoaledi says many tourists were discouraged from visiting South Africa because of what he describes as a "cumbersome process" to obtain an unabridged certificate.

As long as the child has got a passport and you've got visas, then you can come.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

The minister explains that South African minors travelling overseas will still be required to carry a consent letter from their parents.

The South African tourism industry has been a vocal critic against the confusing travel laws over the years.

I heard that it had a huge negative impact.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

The Minister of Tourism used to complain bitterly about it, the Tourism council and the general tourism industry used to complain that since the laws were introduced, they had a negative impact on the tourism industry in the country.

Aaron Motsoaledi - Home Affairs Minister

Listen to the explanation from the Home Affairs Minister:


langa-world-cup-bok-trophy-tourpng

[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad

11 November 2019 2:59 PM

Excited schoolchildren can be heard chanting 'Siya, Siya, Siya' as the Springboks tour bus makes its way through Langa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kfc-proposal-happy-couplepng

KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding'

11 November 2019 2:39 PM

KFC director of public affairs Zinhle Modiselle says they have met with the couple and they are in talks with their families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181107forumgif

Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum

11 November 2019 2:19 PM

National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food waste.jpg

Green project converting food waste from Cape Town restaurants

11 November 2019 12:50 PM

A local organisation is fighting against rising food waste in Cape Town and taking the burden off of overloaded landfills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180214 Hawks raid Gupta compound3

Hawks 'snowed under' as investigators prepare to go after VBS looters

11 November 2019 11:57 AM

Pauli van Wyk from Daily Maverick's investigative unit Scorpio shares the latest developments on the VBS case and the Hawks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boks-tourjpg

[WATCH LIVE] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour

11 November 2019 11:35 AM

Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181219rdp-alexandragif

CoCT greenlights feasibility analysis for inclusionary housing policy

11 November 2019 8:55 AM

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi says it will consult various stakeholders in drawing up policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

faf-speedojpg

[VIDEO] Port Elizabeth gets an eyeful of Faf's famous SA-flag speedo

10 November 2019 2:39 PM

Faf de Klerk threatened to upstage his captain when he showed off his patriotic 'broeks' in PE on the Springbok victory tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

604f6824-fb5c-41a6-84e4-db3a3ad16a77jfif

[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide

10 November 2019 1:21 PM

A wet Port Elizabeth gave a warm welcome to the Springboks and captain Siya Kolisi, who brought the Webb Ellis Cup home to Zwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190904-worcester-truck-edjpg

Truck attacks: 'You can never fully heal a driver who has psychological damage'

10 November 2019 11:54 AM

Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly discusses the fall-out of escalating attacks on truck drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

