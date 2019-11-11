Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum

President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the Africa Investment Forum in Sandton on Monday.

Addressing the conference, Ramaphosa told the delegates that it was time for Africa to start manufacturing more of its own products, using the continent’s resources.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Eyewitness News reporter Ray White interviews National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini about the importance of the forum.

We are expecting more projects and investments to come into South Africa. Vuyelwa Vumendlini, Deputy director general - National Treasury

With more investment coming into South Africa the economy will grow and we will be able to employ more people and which is ultimately what we are looking for. Vuyelwa Vumendlini, Deputy director general - National Treasury

