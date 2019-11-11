Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup

Dieticians, physiotherapists, coaches, managers and doctors all played a role behind-the-scenes in aid of South Africa's Rugby World Cup victory.

An all-female team of sports physiotherapists ensured that the Springboks squad was in tip-top shape during their time in Japan.

Vivian Verwant, Rene Naylor and Dr Tanushree Pillay are the physios who treated the Bok players as they put their bodies on the line to bring home the Webb Ellis trophy.

Naylor and Dr Pillay both studied at the University of the Western Cape and shared with CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson how their careers took off.

Naylor has always been passionate about rugby. She says becoming a physiotherapist for the Bok squad has been the pinnacle of her career.

She started out as a sports physiotherapist working for a local club in Mitchells Plein then progressed to work for Western Province Rugby.

Rugby has always been a passion for me and my family. Rene Naylor, Sports physiotherapist - Springboks squad

It took me 10 years of working in rugby before I became the Springboks physio. It was quite a long journey. Rene Naylor, Sports physiotherapist - Springboks squad

I think it's only sinking in - now that we are home - what we've achieved. Rene Naylor, Sports physiotherapist - Springboks squad

Dr Pillay, on the other hand, started her career in varsity rugby, moved on to club rugby and also worked with South Africa's netball and hockey teams.

It's been a great and rewarding career for me to be able to share in multi-coded sports. I've had the honour to go the Commonwealth games and the Olympic games. It's been a remarkable journey. Dr Tanushree Pillay - Springboks squad

She says the physio team has had a good rapport with the squad and has always worked to ensure that players stick to their advice.

Dr Pillay credits coach Rassie Erasmus' leadership for bringing alignment to the hard-working team.

She believes the World Cup victory has brought much-needed joy to South Africa and says it's been incredible to witness the unity that the team has inspired across the country.

Pippa Hudson spoke to the physios live as they moved through Cape Town on the final leg of the Bok trophy tour.

Listen to Pippa Hudson chat with the pair (apologies for the poor audio quality):

Image credit: rene_naylor on Instagram.