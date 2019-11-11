[BREAKING NEWS] Allan Gray (81) passes away
Allan Gray – founder of Africa’s largest privately-owned asset management company - passed away on the weekend after suffering a heart attack.
He was 81 years old.
At its peak (2013) his net worth was estimated to be about $10.5 billion.
Gray was one of South Africa’s greatest-ever philanthropists.
In 2013, he gave $130 million to fund talented, underprivileged South African scholars – the largest single donation to a charity ever in the country.
In 2016, he gave away his entire stake in Allan Gray for philanthropic purposes.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow…
