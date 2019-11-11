Bonginkosi Madikizela says DA leadership position not completely off the table
Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says taking up a position as party leader is not completely off the table when the party moves to make a permanent appointment in May.
Madikizela has withdrawn from the contest for the interim position of party leader.
This leaves the party’s parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen and the party’s Member of the Gauteng provincial legislature Makashule Gana as the only two in the race to replaced Mmusi Maimane.
The DA's Federal Council (FedCo) will meet on Sunday to elect an interim leader and interim chairperson of the party.
Madikizela says he has had to consider a number of issues after consultation.
I had to speak to a number of colleagues...and it became very clear to me after a number of concerns that they raised about the stability of the party in our own province.Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA Western Cape leader
The premier just gave me a responsibility six months ago to really run a department that must stimulate growth and grow the economy and I think the concern that my attention will be divided in this new responsibility I have been given is a valid one.Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA Western Cape leader
Given the fact that it is an interim position, I had to think long and hard and say well, let me withdraw my name for now and focus on some of these concerns. This is not completely off the table come May when we will be contesting for the position permanently.Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA Western Cape leader
I am stepping back for now, there is a consideration to obviously contest the position in May.Bonginkosi Madikizela, DA Western Cape leader
The presiding officer of DA Federal Council elections, Desiree van der Walt, says they have accepted Madikizela's withdrawal from the race.
We have accepted his withdrawal from the candidates participating on Sunday afternoon. Up until today we still have two candidates running for the leadership position.Desiree van der Walt, Presiding Officer - DA Federal Council Elections
This article first appeared on 702 : Bonginkosi Madikizela says DA leadership position not completely off the table
