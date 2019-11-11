KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding'
Mzansi's favourite couple will make an announcement about the big day soon.
Better known at the KFC couple, Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat won the hearts of South Africans when the video of Mkansi proposing to Soldaat at a KFC outlet went viral.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, KFC director of public affairs Zinhle Modiselle says they have been meeting with the couple to go over the pledges made towards their wedding.
The couple is super excited and obviously it has been super overwhelming for them and this was completely unexpected.Zinhle Modiselle, Director of public affairs - KFC
RELATED: Twitter users rally behind KFC proposal and offers to pay for wedding
The couple is busy speaking to their families, we will soon make an announcement in terms of what they have agreed to and the date.Zinhle Modiselle, Director of public affairs - KFC
Our key role is to help them understand everything that is going on, what pledges they are receiving and how we can help them make it a reality.Zinhle Modiselle, Director of Public Affairs - KFC
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding'
