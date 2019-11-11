[WATCH] Jubilant Langa residents welcome Bok squad
The Springboks have arrived in Langa where residents have been moving down Bhunga Avenue in jubilant song and dance.
EWN sports reporter Ayanda Vellem says residents from neighbouring communities such as Athlone and Manenberg have also shown up.
WATCH: Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour
He says schoolchildren in various uniforms have taken to the streets this afternoon to celebrate the Bok victory.
Some of the fans claim to have been on standby since the early hours of the morning.
Many have said that they plan to follow the squad as the tour bus makes its way from Langa to Belhar, Vellem reports.
RELATED: 'Springboks in Cape Town with same energy as they had on day one'
#SpringboksTrophyTour The Springboks has arrived in Langa. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/OkgpHtsxS4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2019
Listen for more on the Bok trophy tour:
