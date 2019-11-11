CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air
Presenter Melanie Rice was caught by surprise during the Kieno Kammies Show when her husband called in from the Grand Parade during the Springbok Trophy Tour.
What she didn't know was that David had let their children miss school to watch the historic and emotional parade through the Mother City.
Listen as Melanie's kids called in and described the wonderful gees down at the Grand Parade with the bokke:
More from Mel's kids below:
