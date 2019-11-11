Skepticism over new 'fake rhino horn' and its intended effects
Conservationist Mark Tennant says he doubts that a new technique for making fake rhino horn will help the fight against poaching.
Scientists have found a way of making fake rhino horn in a bid to dupe the black market.
Scientists have used a combination of silk and horsetail hair to create a product that's "confusingly similar" to the real thing.
Tennant says the imitation horn will most likely lower the price of the real deal instead of putting an end to the illegal market.
Personally, I don't think it's a good idea.Mark Tennant, Wildlife specialist and conservationist
You're not going to just stop the Chinese from using rhino horn because they've been doing it for thousands and thousands of years.Mark Tennant, Wildlife specialist and conservationist
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
