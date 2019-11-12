Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
When Port Jacksons fall, other invasive species rise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mlungele Nsikani - Lead researcher from the Centre for Invasion Biology at SU,
Today at 20:30
What it means to white in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
MELINDA FERGUSON- John Cooper Works Mini Countryman and Clubman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
The Legal pitfalls of offensive branding
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Drought Update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willem Symington - Head at Agri SA Disaster Management Centre
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: DNA Travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mickela Mallozzi - Host & Executive Producer at Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: Minibus-taxi industry working conditions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyabulela Fobosi - PhD Candidate in Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Maroba Maduma - Executive: Group Communications and Media at SA Taxi
Tomorrow at 10:08
French Tech startups showcased at AfricArena
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier
Tomorrow at 10:33
Karoo community centre robbed, in need of aid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kevin McKey
Tomorrow at 11:05
Club of Rome summit in Cape Town - the outcomes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Tomorrow at 11:32
Chatting with up and coming musician Georgia Rose
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Georgia Rose - Musician
No Items to show
'Allan Gray made a huge difference to many, many clients'

12 November 2019 8:51 AM
by
Tags:
Allan Gray
Bruce Whitfield
Philanthropy
Allan and Gill Gray Foundation
Allan Gray dies
Rob Formby
the money show
He believed the business existed to enhance people’s savings and create wealth for them, says Rob Formby, COO at Allan Gray.

He was so consistent between what he believed and how he acted. Often people talk but here was an individual who could walk that talk. He had incredible consistency in how he acted in the world.

Anthony Farr, CEO - Allan and Gill Gray Foundation
Allan Gray. Picture: allangrayorbisend.org

He’s made a huge difference for many, many clients. He was a strong believer that the reason for the business is to enhance people’s savings and create wealth for them… He was instrumental [in creating the investment philosophy at Allan Gray] …

Rob Formby, COO - Allan Gray

Allan Gray was more of a philosopher than a businessman, said Farr on Monday.

Gray died in Bermuda on Sunday after suffering a heart attack.

He was 81 years old.

Gray was one of South Africa’s greatest-ever philanthropists.

In 2013, he gave $130 million to fund talented, underprivileged South African scholars – the largest single donation to a charity ever in the country.

In 2016, he gave away his entire stake in Allan Gray for philanthropic purposes.

Allan Gray is Africa’s most valuable privately-owned asset management company.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Rob Formby, COO at Allan Gray.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it.)

Alan never really retired. He just changed focus. He was very much involved in his philanthropic endeavours [by the time of his death] …

Rob Formby, COO - Allan Gray

He felt philanthropy was an extension of a successful business…

Rob Formby, COO - Allan Gray

… donating the family’s entire holdings to the Allan and Gill Gray Foundation… is a testimony to how the family views philanthropy…

Rob Formby, COO - Allan Gray

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'Allan Gray made a huge difference to many, many clients'


