SIU describes practical pocess to recover R14.7 billion looted from state
The Special Investigations Unit's special tribunal announced on Monday that cases of state looting are moving forward.
Head of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Advocate Andy Mothibi tells Refilwe Moloto that the latest move comes after a new strategy was introduced at the SIU.
The strategic focus is on the impact of the SIU work, including an improvement on the turnaround time of investigations, prosections and in the main the recovery of monies that the state institutions have lost, as well as disciplinary actions of officials involved in corruption.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigations Unit
He says all the legal requirements have been put in place and the cases have been filed with the tribunal.
The cases now presented are mainly in the health sector and state-owned entities, he says,
We must go after the money lost.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigations Unit
Mothibi explains the scope of the tribunal's authority with regard to civil recovery as well.
The tribunal has cases already filed at the ordinary court. If they have not started, we can approach the court to say let's transfer the matter to the special tribunal.Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head - Special Investigations Unit
This includes matters related to Eskom such as the Tegeta case, he adds.
He says criminal charges will be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority.
The tribunal is currently looking into the recovery of R14.7 billion on its books.
Listen to how the actions are unfolded in the SIU below:
