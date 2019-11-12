Vodacom adds 5.4 million customers in 12 months
Vodacom added 5.4 million customers across the group in the 12 months to 30 September 2019.
It now has 115 million customers.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom, about his company’s results.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Vodacom adds 5.4 million customers in 12 months
