New DNA testing traces Refilwe Moloto's genetic heritage. Here's what they found

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto and her team have learned more about their genetic heritage after receiving the results of an insightful ancestry test.

A new Cape Town-based service, Be Happy to Be You, offers comprehensive ancestry DNA testing.

Refilwe has learned that she's 73% Bantu-speaking Southern African, 8% Southern African Khoisan and 17.45% Central African.

Her show producers Stephan and Janice also had some diverse roots in their results, including Northern and Southern Europe, Ashkenazi Jew, Bantu-speaking Southern African, Central Southern Asia and East African.

Producer Janice agreed to share some of the personal information from her results as seen in the images below.

The Be Happy to Be You results also trace your maternal lineage around the globe.

It compares your DNA to that of various worldwide populations to determine your ancestry.

RELATED: Want to know your genetic heritage? Ancestry DNA testing available in Cape Town

Be Happy to Be You is run by biotech start-up Artisan Biomed, a subsidiary of the Centre for Proteomic and Genomic Research (CPGR) laboratory in Cape Town.

Artisan Biomed managing director Dr Reinhard Hiller says that the ancestry test was developed with the aim of collecting more data from African populations.

The results are highly detailed and will become more refined as more people partake in the tests, explains consultant Dr Caitlin Uren.

The testing usually takes between four to six weeks and clients are offered one free re-analysis within a year of their test.

The company explains that it does not make use of client data beyond its testing, analysis and storage without the clients' consent.

Generating data and unravelling ancestry is one way to enlighten the field from a research pint of view and also from an individual's interest point of view. Dr Reinhard Hiller, Managing director - Artisan Biomed

It's a bigger movement that allows people to be educated about genetics and ancestry, gain knowledge about what it means to have genetic traits and contribute to science as well. Dr Reinhard Hiller, Managing director - Artisan Biomed

Having data available for a multitude of populations in Southern Africa, including the Khoisan and Bantu-speaking people, is fantastic. Dr Caitlin Uren, Bioinformatics consultant - Artisan Biomed

In terms of data generation for research in future, it's vitally important. Dr Caitlin Uren, Bioinformatics consultant - Artisan Biomed

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: