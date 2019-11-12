[PICS] Tutu celebrating bok win with Siya, Faf and the team will make your day
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation posted the most amazing photos of The Arch meeting the Springboks.
Faf even showed him his patriotic undies!.
Photographs courtesy: The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation
Click here to get involved in the wonderful work of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation
