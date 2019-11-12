Televised Trump impeachment hearings to begin with key testimonies this week

Public hearings into whether US President Donald should be impeached will begin on Wednesday.

Trump's televised impeachment hearings are centered on his request that Ukraine investigate political opponent Joe Biden.

It's alleged that Trump wanted to boost his chances of re-election in 2020 by pushing Ukraine to find dirt on Biden, his Democratic rival.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives have amassed heaps of evidence demonstrating Trump's abuse of power, says international relations expert Professor John Stremlau.

Stremlau explains that the first witnesses will be officials who have already provided evidence against Trump before.

Once it became clear that Donald Trump sought to get a foreign power to interfere on his behalf in the 2020 elections, they really couldn't ignore that alleged abuse of power. Prof John Stremlau, Honorary professor of International Relations - Wits University

The Democrats are recruiting profession foreign service and national civil servants who have been working in the trenches for both Republicans and Democratic administrations who saw this abuse of power, documented it and gave testimony to it. Prof John Stremlau, Honorary professor of International Relations - Wits University

Listen to the discussion with CapeTalk's Melanie Rice: