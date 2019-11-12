Racist Adam Catzavelos will now start negotiations to stay out of jail
The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has decided – the case against Adam Catzavelos is going ahead.
Last year, Catzavelos recorded a video of himself using the K-word while on holiday in Greece.
The video of him revelling about there being no black people on the beach hit social media and went viral.
Catzavellos has already received a fine of R150 000 for his racist remarks and an order to do community service.
His lawyers argued that the court in South Africa doesn’t have jurisdiction to prosecute him as the crime was committed abroad.
They also reasoned that Catzavelos didn’t intend to impair anyone's dignity.
Clement Manyathela interviewed NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
I cannot go into details… unless his defence team shares details… [but] we agree that prosecution should proceed.Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson - NPA
[Would the NPA agree to Catzavellos not going to jail?] We haven’t received anything from the defence team. It will be premature to state what the plea agreement would entail.Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson - NPA
The State must consult with the complainant before any decision [about a plea bargain] can be made… The court also has a say in this negotiation process…Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson - NPA
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Racist Adam Catzavelos will now start negotiations to stay out of jail
