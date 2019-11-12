You don't have to pay if your car is fixed without your prior consent

It's illegal for car dealerships and service centres to service or repair vehicles before getting the green light from the vehicle owner.

Service centres and repair shops are required by law to first consult with the motorist and provide them with a quotation of the intended work.

Service providers can only go ahead once the vehicle owner has agreed to the quotation and authorised the work, explains the National Consumer Commission.

If service centres repair or install a new car part without the vehicle owner's consent, then the vehicle owner is not liable to pay.

Commission prosecutions boss Joseph Selolo explains that the Consumer Protection Act is clear on the rights of vehicle owners.

If they do install a part with prior notification and consent, you don't have to pay for that. Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

Selolo adds that service providers must give a detailed explanation of the potential risks of leaving a vehicle in their care.

They are required to exercise a degree of care, skill and diligence. Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

They are liable for any loss that you will suffer... it's not enough for them to just put up the sign. Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

They have to give you the detail of the risk you are facing. Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission

