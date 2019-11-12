You don't have to pay if your car is fixed without your prior consent
It's illegal for car dealerships and service centres to service or repair vehicles before getting the green light from the vehicle owner.
Service centres and repair shops are required by law to first consult with the motorist and provide them with a quotation of the intended work.
RELATED: Dealerships must pay for cars damaged or stolen in their care, it's the law
Service providers can only go ahead once the vehicle owner has agreed to the quotation and authorised the work, explains the National Consumer Commission.
If service centres repair or install a new car part without the vehicle owner's consent, then the vehicle owner is not liable to pay.
Commission prosecutions boss Joseph Selolo explains that the Consumer Protection Act is clear on the rights of vehicle owners.
If they do install a part with prior notification and consent, you don't have to pay for that.Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission
Selolo adds that service providers must give a detailed explanation of the potential risks of leaving a vehicle in their care.
They are required to exercise a degree of care, skill and diligence.Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission
They are liable for any loss that you will suffer... it's not enough for them to just put up the sign.Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission
They have to give you the detail of the risk you are facing.Joseph Selolo, Director of Prosecutions - National Consumer Commission
Listen to the discussion on CapeTalk's Melanie Rice:
Image: Pexels.
More from Business
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.Read More
Unions and SAA at loggerheads over planned restructuring process
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks discuss looming retrenchments.Read More
Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney
Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
Vodacom adds 5.4 million customers in 12 months
The company now serves 115 million customers. Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
'Allan Gray made a huge difference to many, many clients'
He believed the business existed to enhance people’s savings and create wealth for them, says Rob Formby, COO at Allan Gray.Read More
W Cape govt still hopes to avert ArcellorMittal closure in Saldanha Bay
Western Cape Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier outlines options being proposed.Read More
About 400 jobs to be lost when ArcelorMittal closes Saldanha steel plant - mayor
Marius Koen says the municipality had even offered steelmaker 20% rebate on its water bill in a bid to keep it up and running.Read More
Treasury expecting more investments from Africa Investment Forum
National Treasury deputy director general Vuyelwa Vumendlini says the investments will boost the economy and create more jobs.Read More
Allan Gray (81) passes away
Allan Gray – founder of Africa’s largest privately-owned asset manager - has passed away after suffering a heart attack.Read More
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).Read More