Interviews for Deputy PP well underway
The Parliamentary Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has begun the process of interviewing eight candidates to fill the post of Deputy Public Protector.
The candidates were nominated from a list of 19 individuals.
One of the candidates who has been interviewed is Buang Jones, the acting head of legal services at the Human Rights Commission who is being investigated by the commission over comments he made in the Eben Etzebeth hate speech case.
Eyewitness News (EWN) Parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis has more.
Jones was questioned quite closely about his comments relating to Eben Etzebeth and he says that two legal opinions obtained by the SA Human Rights Commission have exonerated him.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
He is hoping that the fact finding mission that the commission set up is going to be finalised soon.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary reporter - EWN
