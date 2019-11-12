Six things we learned from Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi
Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi unpacked her story of Breaking Through to Excellence at the LeadSA’s Changemakers event and we learned a great deal from our reigning queen.
Zozi reminded the audience of her pledge to use her platform to change the narrative around gender-based violence and her commitment to see her chosen campaign to the end.
Amidst Zozi’s insightful story here are 6 things we also learned from her:
- If you want to make it in the world you have to be different.
- Reading books such as Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom will help you realise the purpose of our struggle heroes.
- It’s how you use a platform that works for you.
- There is a different kind of beauty.
- You can conquer anything and you can be anything you want to be.
- Believe in yourself whether or not you are the favourite.
View Zozibini Tunzi’s Breaking Through to Excellence story below:
This article first appeared on LeadSA : Six things we learned from Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi