Six things we learned from Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi

Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi unpacked her story of Breaking Through to Excellence at the LeadSA’s Changemakers event and we learned a great deal from our reigning queen.

Zozi reminded the audience of her pledge to use her platform to change the narrative around gender-based violence and her commitment to see her chosen campaign to the end.

Amidst Zozi’s insightful story here are 6 things we also learned from her:

If you want to make it in the world you have to be different. Reading books such as Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom will help you realise the purpose of our struggle heroes. It’s how you use a platform that works for you. There is a different kind of beauty. You can conquer anything and you can be anything you want to be. Believe in yourself whether or not you are the favourite.

View Zozibini Tunzi’s Breaking Through to Excellence story below:

