KFC couple asks for time as they deliberate on wedding plans

The man who proposed at KFC says he and his partner would like some time before announcing any further details about their highly discussed wedding day.

RELATED: KFC couple to make announcement soon on 'national wedding'

Hector Mkansi and his partner Nonhlanhla Soldaat won the hearts of South Africans with their viral marriage proposal at KFC.

South Africans rallied together to help give the couple an unforgettable wedding experience.

RELATED: Mzansi plans sponsored wedding for viral couple who got engaged at KFC

Speaking in isiZulu, Mkansi says the outpouring of love and support has left him speechless.

Ngijabule kakhulu, angazi ukuthi ndithini. [I am so happy, I don't know what to say.] Hector Mkansi

Listen to Hector Mkansi explain his emotions and plans: