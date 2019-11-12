'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
Farmers are important, they’re diverse, they work bloomin' hard, they deserve the security of tenure, because everything you consume relies on them.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ivor Price for his weekly business book review.
Price is the co-author of “For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today”.
My grandfather used to say that the only good farmer is a dead farmer… I spent a year travelling 100 000 kilometres [crisscrossing South Africa, researching farmers for a TV documentary] … It changed my perspective… I wish my grandfather was still around so I can tell him he was wrong… It’s only as we become older that we realise that some of the stories we were told are nonsense.Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today
Ordinary South Africans must show greater respect for our farmers. It’s become easy to insult farmers… every time you order a steak, you have a farmer to thank. If you drink a beer, a farmer planted those seeds…Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today
Description of “For the Love of the Land” on uppercasebooks.co.za:
Set against the raging land debate, “For the Love of the Land” introduces South Africans to the unsung heroes of the agricultural industry.
A diverse crop of farmers from across the country share heart-warming stories, at times, surviving generational tragedies that plague our past.
From the farms and agri-businesses who feed South Africa, the book focuses on the power of land to promote nation-building and social cohesion by telling stories that are often overlooked by broader society.
A much-needed account of our farmers’ commitment to the earth and South Africa, truly saluting the unsung heroes of agriculture – Nick Serfontein, Free State Farmer of the Year, wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to include commercial farmers in plans for effective land reform.
Set against the backdrop of our heated land reform debate, this book proves that farming is often a labour of love.
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).
I didn’t know that black people could farm! I didn’t know that females could farm! … In 10 years from now, the average person producing food for the country will be a black female… I didn’t even know we had farms on the Cape Flats!Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today
People are no longer waiting on government…Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today
... they [farmers] have been committed for hundreds of years…Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today
This article first appeared on 702 : 'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'
