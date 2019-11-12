Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'

12 November 2019 1:43 PM
by
Tags:
Farming
Agriculture
The Money Show
Land expropriation without compensation
Land
Bruce Whitfield
Land reform
book review
business book review
business books
farmer
Ivor Price
For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today
for the love of the land
“I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price.

Farmers are important, they’re diverse, they work bloomin' hard, they deserve the security of tenure, because everything you consume relies on them.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ivor Price for his weekly business book review.

Price is the co-author of “For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today”.

A farmer inspects his land in the Free State. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.

My grandfather used to say that the only good farmer is a dead farmer… I spent a year travelling 100 000 kilometres [crisscrossing South Africa, researching farmers for a TV documentary] … It changed my perspective… I wish my grandfather was still around so I can tell him he was wrong… It’s only as we become older that we realise that some of the stories we were told are nonsense.

Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today

Ordinary South Africans must show greater respect for our farmers. It’s become easy to insult farmers… every time you order a steak, you have a farmer to thank. If you drink a beer, a farmer planted those seeds…

Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today

Description of “For the Love of the Land” on uppercasebooks.co.za:

Set against the raging land debate, “For the Love of the Land” introduces South Africans to the unsung heroes of the agricultural industry.

A diverse crop of farmers from across the country share heart-warming stories, at times, surviving generational tragedies that plague our past.

From the farms and agri-businesses who feed South Africa, the book focuses on the power of land to promote nation-building and social cohesion by telling stories that are often overlooked by broader society.

A much-needed account of our farmers’ commitment to the earth and South Africa, truly saluting the unsung heroes of agriculture – Nick Serfontein, Free State Farmer of the Year, wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, asking him to include commercial farmers in plans for effective land reform.

Set against the backdrop of our heated land reform debate, this book proves that farming is often a labour of love.

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I didn’t know that black people could farm! I didn’t know that females could farm! … In 10 years from now, the average person producing food for the country will be a black female… I didn’t even know we had farms on the Cape Flats!

Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today

People are no longer waiting on government…

Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today

... they [farmers] have been committed for hundreds of years…

Ivor Price, co-author - For the Love of the Land: Being a Farmer in South Africa Today

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : 'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers'


12 November 2019 1:43 PM
by
