Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs

A stand-up paddleboarder from Hout Bay, Cape Town will represent South Africa at the SUP world championships in El Salvador this month.

RELATED: Cape bodyboarder Tristan Roberts beat the odds to win the world championship

Khara Doyle is one of South Africa's top females in the sport and started more eight years ago back in high school.

She juggles her competitive career as a SUP surfer with a full-time job at a local school.

RELATED: Khayelitsha surfer with cerebral palsy needs help to go to world championships

The 21-year-old athlete says it's been amazing to be a part of one of the fastest-growing watersports in the world.

When I started realising that there were more athletes taking interest in the sport and actually training for the sport, it was exciting to be able to do well when I knew I had more competition. Khara Doyle, Stand-up paddle boarder - Coreban SUP

I do my best to attend the right events and do well. Khara Doyle, Stand-up paddle boarder - Coreban SUP

She mentions Tarryn King as one of her inspirations as she has competed and won at elite levels of SUP surfing.

Doyle says she is excited to represent Mzansi and hopes to make her country proud.

Below are the details about how you can help support her journey to the world champs:

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:

Image credit: Khara Doyle on Facebook.