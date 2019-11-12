SA teen invents cost-efficient prosthetic hand that uses mind control tech

A grade 11 pupil from the North West has invented a unique prosthetic hand for amputees who can't afford the more expensive version.

Farida Cajee, from Hoërskool Schweizer-Reneke, created a 3D-printed and cost-efficient prosthetic hand using plastic bottles.

Cajee says her innovation was a part of a science project entered for the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

Prosthetic limbs are among the most expensive medical needs in the country, the 18-year-old says.

Cajee explains that her more affordable invention is connected to an electroencephalograph headset that measures brainwaves.

That way, the prosthetic limb can be mind-controlled, translating brain signals into movements.

The young learner says her aim was not only to win the competition but to make an impactful change too.

I decided that, why don't I make a difference instead of just trying to win a competition. Farida Cajee, pupil at Schweizer-Reneke High

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: