New rules for octopus fishing in False Bay following whale deaths
The government will soon lift the temporary ban of octopus fishing in False Bay under strict conditions.
From Friday 15 November, new rules will come into effect to better manage octopus fishing traps that have claimed the lives of several whales in the Cape.
In June this year, Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy suspended the exploratory octopus fishery.
RELATED: Minister urged to halt exploratory octopus permit after whale found dead
Some whales on the coast had been caught in the entanglements and some had even choked to death on the fishing gear.
RELATED: 'Watching the whale choke and die on the ropes was horrific'
After consultations over whales getting caught in the nets, Minister Creecy announced new rules for octopus fishing in the False Bay area.
The rules are as follows:
- The bottom line should consist of entirely of sinking ropes.
- The chain on the buoy line must be moved from the top of the line to the bottom.
- There must be sheathing of the top two metres of the buoy line with PVC piping/tubing.
- The buoy must be mounted on the bottom with timed released mechanisms.
The ministry has also declared that the octopus fishery may be halted or terminated in the region should the following happen:
- If two or more entanglements of the southern right whale or the humpback whale occur within three months.
- At least one entanglement of the bryde’s whale.
- At least one mortality of any of these whales.
Environmental journalist Swati Thiyagarajan says while the new measures are a step in the right direction, the effectiveness of the regulations will not be immediately clear.
Thiyagarajan, who has been reporting on wildlife conservation for many years, says the department can only test the effectiveness of the new rules during the next whale season.
She adds that a three-month window period will not be long enough to see if the new rules have worked.
Until it's actually in the water, with the mitigation, and the whales come in, we will not know if it's actually successful or not.Swati Thiyagarajan, Environment editor - NDTV
Until the equipment goes back into the water, we won't know how effective it is.Swati Thiyagarajan, Environment editor - NDTV
According to Thiyagarajan, enforcement will be needed to ensure that the octopus fishing equipment is certified as "whale-safe".
The ban was never put in place as a permanent ban. It was put in place on the recommendation that scientists and stakeholders and activists would look at what they could do mitigate more whale entanglements in False Bay.Swati Thiyagarajan, Environment editor - NDTV
At the same time, Thiyagarajan says the department needs to investigate the sustainability of the octopus fishery as a whole and its long-term impact on ocean conservation.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Gail Gilbride starts new chemo regime and shares her secret to staying positive
When describing this current stage in her life, Cape Town-based writer Gail Gilbride says she's busy surviving cancer.Read More
SA teen invents cost-efficient prosthetic hand that uses mind control tech
Farida Cajee, from Schweizer-Reneke in the North West, invented a 3D-printed prosthetic hand as a cheaper prosthetic alternative.Read More
KFC couple asks for time as they deliberate on wedding plans
The man who proposed at KFC says the outpouring of love and support has left him and his partner speechless.Read More
Unions and SAA at loggerheads over planned restructuring process
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks discuss looming retrenchments.Read More
Racist Adam Catzavelos will now start negotiations to stay out of jail
The case against Adam Catzavelos is going ahead; plea bargain negotiations are about to start, says the NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane.Read More
Refugees in Cape Town meet with officials to discuss their options
Many of the refugees remain determined to leave South Africa despite ongoing discussions with UN agency and government reps.Read More
New DNA testing traces Refilwe Moloto's genetic heritage. Here's what they found
The DNA testing service is the most comprehensive of its kind in Africa and traces your roots while also contributing to science.Read More
[PICS] Tutu celebrating bok win with Siya, Faf and the team will make your day
The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation posted delightful photos of Desmond Tutu meeting the Springboks.Read More
Mkhwebane, Sars boss clash over Zuma tax records - who has greater legal muscle?
The legal battle between Sars and Mkhwebane will make clear the powers of the public protector's office when it comes to tax info.Read More
Winde explains why Western Cape wants to urgently import gas
Premier Alan Winde explains why his provincial government is lobbying for a licence to import liquefied natural gas (LNG).Read More