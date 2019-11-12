Gail Gilbride starts new chemo regime and shares her secret to staying positive

Writer Gail Gilbride has stage three cancer and has been sharing her personal journey on her blog.

She's started on a new round of chemo treatment called paclitaxel (Taxol) which is meant to be a milder drug cocktail than the one she was on before.

Gail explains that the Taxol drug is derived from the bark of the Pacific Yew tree, which she says gives her slight comfort.

I have had the first treatment of the second chemo regime. Gail Gilbride, Author

I was very reluctant and resistant to do doing this but I have one behind me, I've got my mojo back and I'm ready. Gail Gilbride, Author

I've been told that [the new treatment] is less potent on the body. Gail Gilbride, Author

The first chemo felt like swimming through a black fog, this one doesn't. This one feels lighter. Gail Gilbride, Author

She's been writing blog entries, opening up about her journey with breast cancer and chemotherapy.

Gail says gratitude and patience have been an important part of her daily life, helping her to improve her mood.

The Hout Bay local adds that beachside walks are the best way to lift her spirits.

The beach is my favourite place for a walk and the sea just lifts my spirits. Gail Gilbride, Author

Every second Tuesday, Gail Gilbride chats to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her journey with breast cancer, chemotherapy and writing.

Listen to her share her experience:

Image: Pixabay