Netflix and other streaming operators to crack down on password-sharing
Streaming giant Netflix and other internet operators plan to tackle the widespread practice of password-sharing.
It's reported that the operators will introduce a host of new features in a bid to stop account sharing around the world.
Some of the potential measures include regular password resets, two-step authentification, geographical fencing of accounts and even possible fingerprint recognition.
RELATED: SABC must balance its books before plotting to take on Netflix, says expert
Tech expert Toby Shapshak says the announcement comes as a growing market of streaming operators continues to fight for the same piece of the pie.
According to Shapshack, account holders will be very reluctant to constantly change their passwords or authenticate their accounts.
He says streaming operators need to make the verification measures user-friendly and convenient.
RELATED: Hollywood's anger over Netflix plans for 'speed up' feature
Shapshack says Neflix, in particular, has become much stricter about password-sharing and other efforts to bypass the system since launching in South Africa.
Netflix didn't seem to mind if people logged in from multiple locations or if South Africans logged in using VPN to use the US store until they launched in South Africa.Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine
Instead of having three customers, three different people are using one log-in.Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine
I think it's done a lot everywhere. It's been a well-known phenomenon for a long time and clearly a lot of people look the other way.Toby Shapshak, Editor-in-chief - Stuff magazine
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Image: Pixabay
