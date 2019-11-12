England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:30
What it means to white in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
MELINDA FERGUSON- John Cooper Works Mini Countryman and Clubman
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
The Legal pitfalls of offensive branding
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Drought Update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willem Symington - Head at Agri SA Disaster Management Centre
Tomorrow at 06:41
Wanderlust Wednesday: DNA Travel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mickela Mallozzi - Host & Executive Producer at Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi
Tomorrow at 08:07
Panel Discussion: Minibus-taxi industry working conditions
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siyabulela Fobosi - PhD Candidate in Sociology at University of Johannesburg
Maroba Maduma - Executive: Group Communications and Media at SA Taxi
Tomorrow at 10:08
French Tech startups showcased at AfricArena
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Aurélien Lechevallier
Tomorrow at 10:33
Karoo community centre robbed, in need of aid
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kevin McKey
Tomorrow at 11:05
Club of Rome summit in Cape Town - the outcomes
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Tomorrow at 11:32
Chatting with up and coming musician Georgia Rose
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Georgia Rose - Musician
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport. 12 November 2019 6:03 PM
Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month. 12 November 2019 2:55 PM
CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school. 11 November 2019 3:00 PM
View all Sport
Interviews for Deputy PP well underway Eight candidates were nominated from a list of 19 individuals. 12 November 2019 1:34 PM
Unions and SAA at loggerheads over planned restructuring process Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks discuss looming retrenchments. 12 November 2019 1:32 PM
SIU describes practical pocess to recover R14.7 billion looted from state Advocate Andy Mothibi Head of the Special Investigation Unit explains the actions being taken. 12 November 2019 9:24 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Gail Gilbride starts new chemo regime and shares her secret to staying positive When describing this current stage in her life, Cape Town-based writer Gail Gilbride says she's busy surviving cancer. 12 November 2019 5:07 PM
New rules for octopus fishing in False Bay following whale deaths Octopus fishers in False Bay can once again cast their nets on the coastline - this time under strict rules imposed by government. 12 November 2019 4:36 PM
SA teen invents cost-efficient prosthetic hand that uses mind control tech Farida Cajee, from Schweizer-Reneke in the North West, invented a 3D-printed prosthetic hand as a cheaper prosthetic alternative. 12 November 2019 3:26 PM
View all Local
Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show. 12 November 2019 10:40 AM
Improved commuter experience ahead with roll-out of new trains - Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker gives an update on progress with rolling out Prasa's new 'blue' trains. 9 November 2019 1:47 PM
Cape Town fashion studio Margot Molyneux does sustainability with style A fashion label in Cape Town is proving that style and sustainability don't have to be divorced from each other. 8 November 2019 4:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'South Africans have to show greater respect for our farmers' “I spent a year travelling 100 000 km [crisscrossing SA researching farmers]. It changed my perspective,” says author Ivor Price. 12 November 2019 1:43 PM
Unions and SAA at loggerheads over planned restructuring process Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and SAA interim chief financial officer Deon Fredericks discuss looming retrenchments. 12 November 2019 1:32 PM
You don't have to pay if your car is fixed without your prior consent It's simple. No quote, no work. The National Consumer Commission explains the basic consumer rights that vehicle owners have. 12 November 2019 12:59 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law

12 November 2019 6:03 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Stormers
World Rugby
John Dobson
Rassie Erasmus
laws
coach
bomb squad
Jeremy Guscott
substitution
bench
Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed Jeremy Guscott's proposal as a preposterous idea which could never work for the sport.

English rugby legend Jeremy Guscott wants World Rugby to reduce the number of substitutions allowed during games.

In a column, the former England centre called on World Rugby to implement a substitution law limiting coaches to only three substitutions, instead of the standard eight.

Guscott apparently argues that restricting the number of replacements per match will allow for a fairer contest.

This appears to be in response to how South Africa tactfully used its bench during their victorious World Cup, in favour of the now famed "bomb squad" of six forwards and two backs.

The six-two split executed by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is beleived to have been an importnat part of South Africa's success.

Western Province coach John Dobson has rubbished Guscott's proposal, calling it a ridiculous idea.

Dobson says that it's not possible to limit substitutions as some bench replacements are purely due to injury and not tactical moves.

It's the biggest load of codswallop I think I've ever heard.

John Dobson, Head coach - Western Province Rugby Union

I had two games this year in the Currie Cup where we made seven substitutions based on injury, only one tactical.

John Dobson, Head coach - Western Province Rugby Union

Dobson reveals that the Stormers are already training and getting ready for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Click here to read the full column written by Jeremy Guscott for the UK's The Rugby Paper.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


12 November 2019 6:03 PM
by
Tags:
Springboks
Rugby
Stormers
World Rugby
John Dobson
Rassie Erasmus
laws
coach
bomb squad
Jeremy Guscott
substitution
bench

More from Sport

khara-doyle-sup-facebookjpg

Hout Bay SUP surf star Khara Doyle to represent SA at world champs

12 November 2019 2:55 PM

Khara Doyle is among the top females in the sport and will be representing South Africa at the SUP world championships this month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springboks-trophy-tour-4jpg

CapeTalk's Melanie Rice caught off guard as her kids describe Bok tour on air

11 November 2019 3:00 PM

Melanie's husband sneaked the kids to the Grand Parade to watch the Bok Trophy Tour, and mum didn't know they were missing school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dr-pillay-rene-naylor-springboks-physiotherapist-teamjpg

Meet the women who ensured that the Boks were in top form to bring home the cup

11 November 2019 2:41 PM

The all-female team of sports physiotherapists played a key role in the management team backing the Boks during the World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boks-tourjpg

[WATCH] Springboks on a distinctly Capetonian Rugby World Cup trophy tour

11 November 2019 11:35 AM

Kwaai, Bokke! Mapimpi, jou lekker ding! Watch the Springboks tour the overflowing, colourful streets of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

boks-tourjpg

'Springboks in Cape Town with same energy as they had on day one'

11 November 2019 9:44 AM

Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard says Siya Kolisi and the team understand the importance of the tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

604f6824-fb5c-41a6-84e4-db3a3ad16a77jfif

[WATCH] 'Tears of joy' as hometown hero Kolisi brings RWC trophy to Zwide

10 November 2019 1:21 PM

A wet Port Elizabeth gave a warm welcome to the Springboks and captain Siya Kolisi, who brought the Webb Ellis Cup home to Zwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eljpg

[VIDEO] Roaring crowds welcome Springboks on East London leg of victory tour

9 November 2019 10:48 AM

Thousands of fans were waiting at the East London City Hall to witness skipper Siya Kolisi lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springboks-tour-in-durban-picture-taken-by-ewn-ahmed-kajeejpg

'Mood in Durban electric as thousands welcome Springboks and Web Ellis Trophy'

8 November 2019 1:40 PM

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma is following the Springboks World Champions Tour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191108-boks-durban2-edjpg

'Such an honour to be South African': Durban fans change routine to see Boks

8 November 2019 12:33 PM

The Springboks, who are on the second leg of their trophy tour, received a warm welcome from Durban's pupils, teachers, workers and bosses as they changed their morning routine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

springboks-tour-in-durban-picture-taken-by-ewn-ahmed-kajeejpg

Victorious Boks touch down in Durban

8 November 2019 11:24 AM

Springbok fans in celebration as the trophy tours their city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New DNA testing traces Refilwe Moloto's genetic heritage. Here's what they found

Local

Retiring in the next decade or so? Tips and tricks to apply, right now

Business Lifestyle

Racist Adam Catzavelos will now start negotiations to stay out of jail

Local

EWN Highlights

Sars attorney Moshoeshoe Moshoeshoe states his case for deputy PP job

12 November 2019 6:27 PM

Survé’s Independent Media receives application for liquidation

12 November 2019 5:42 PM

MPs, excluding Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, pay tribute to Springboks

12 November 2019 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA