England legend Jeremy Guscott blasted for calls to change rugby substitution law

English rugby legend Jeremy Guscott wants World Rugby to reduce the number of substitutions allowed during games.

In a column, the former England centre called on World Rugby to implement a substitution law limiting coaches to only three substitutions, instead of the standard eight.

Guscott apparently argues that restricting the number of replacements per match will allow for a fairer contest.

This appears to be in response to how South Africa tactfully used its bench during their victorious World Cup, in favour of the now famed "bomb squad" of six forwards and two backs.

The six-two split executed by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus is beleived to have been an importnat part of South Africa's success.

Western Province coach John Dobson has rubbished Guscott's proposal, calling it a ridiculous idea.

Dobson says that it's not possible to limit substitutions as some bench replacements are purely due to injury and not tactical moves.

It's the biggest load of codswallop I think I've ever heard. John Dobson, Head coach - Western Province Rugby Union

I had two games this year in the Currie Cup where we made seven substitutions based on injury, only one tactical. John Dobson, Head coach - Western Province Rugby Union

Dobson reveals that the Stormers are already training and getting ready for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

