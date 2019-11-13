Union says not consulted over SAA retrenchments, threatens shutdown

The National Transport Movement Union (NTMU) is threatening to go on strike if the South African Airways (SAA) retrenches over 900 workers.

SAA announced on Monday that it planned to get rid of almost a fifth of its workforce through a restructuring process.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, National Transport Movement Union president Mashudu Raphetha says it met with SAA to discuss wages but not the retrenchments.

We were not consulted on the intention by SAA to retrench those 900 or 1000 employees they are claiming. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

Nowhere has SAA said they are serving us with a notice to retrench workers. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

We have received certificates for both junior staff and junior management which are organising and ready to shut down the airline if SAA continues with this arrogance. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

Raphetha says as a union it conducted research and came up with ways to save the airline from its debts.

We spoke to the management and they didn't listen to us. We had to meet with the shareholder and the minister only implemented one suggestion. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

Raphetha says SAA told the union it has seven service providers being paid R3billion.

We said they should insource facility companies and cleaning companies. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

