We need proper stopping areas for passengers, says Taxi owner
The taxi industry generates R50 billion in revenue annually and employs 200,000 people.
In Cape Town, taxi drivers have engaged in a number of protests over the issuing of traffic fines, warrants of arrest for road traffic contraventions as well as illegally operating minibuses.
Refilwe Moloto hosts a panel to find out more about the working conditions for taxi drivers.
Taxi owner Stanley who has been working in the taxi industry for the past 14 years says there is a lack of infrastructure for taxis.
There is no designated stopping areas for taxis, people stand along the road and expect the taxi to stop for them.Stanley, Taxi owner and driver
People have no problem in stopping behind the bus but if they stop behind a taxi it is a huge problem for other road users.Stanley, Taxi owner and driver
Stanley says commuters need to be educated on where and how to stop the taxis because they often want to get off at places where the taxis can't stop.
If you don't stop where they want to get off, the next time they don't get into your van anymore.Stanley, Taxi owner and driver
University of Johannesburg PhD Candidate in Sociology Siyabulela Fobosi says there are precarious working conditions in the taxi industry.
Fobosi is conducting research on the impact of the Taxi Recapitalisation Programme (TRP) within the minibus taxi industry in Johannesburg.
All of the taxi drivers are pushed to generate revenue as fast as they can and pick up passengers as fact as they can so they can meet their target.Siyabulela Fobosi, PhD Candidate in Sociology - University of Johannesburg
In most cases where the taxi drivers stop, they are pushed by commuters to say 'please I want to stop off this lane or next robot'.Siyabulela Fobosi, PhD Candidate in Sociology - University of Johannesburg
SA Taxi group communications and media executive Maroba Maduma says they do not track the data of overloads but according to the statistics from Bridgestone they know overloads do cause accidents.
The reality is there are certain drivers who do overload and the braking capacity is affected by the overload.Maroba Maduma, Executive: Group Communications and Media - SA Taxi
Maduma says there is no infrastructure for taxis and passengers get off at any point.
The industry has been around since the last 1950s, there has been zero consideration from an infrastructural perspective for and industry that carries 15 million people every single day.Maroba Maduma, Executive: Group Communications and Media - SA Taxi
We don't have dedicated taxi lanes, taxi stopping zones.Maroba Maduma, Executive: Group Communications and Media - SA Taxi
Listen to the full interview discussion below...
