We’ll shut you down! – unions to SAA ('overstaffed by any measure globally’)
This is an airline fighting for its life… Passenger for passenger, SAA is - by any measure around the world – overstaffed…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Trade unions have warned they will shut down the perennially loss-making South African Airways (SAA) should it continue with its plans to save R700 million by retrenching 944 workers.
SAA is trying to execute a turnaround strategy.
The struggling airline has over the past 13 years cost longsuffering taxpayers more than R28 billion.
We will be preparing workers for the mother of all strikes at SAA and all its operations nationally.Phakamile Hlubi, spokesperson - Numsa
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Theto Mahlakoana, a senior political reporter at EWN.
The unions say there’s been no consultation… The acting CFO said it notified employees and unions. The company claims they invited labour to a meeting and they simply didn’t show up…Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter - EWN
The Labour Relations Act states there needs to be a notification ahead of any public announcement. Looking at the timeline, it’s clear that the company was not ready to engage in that meticulous process…Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter - EWN
SAA failed to carry out any of its turnaround strategies over the years. There’s been many… They say a strike will shut them down, and they’re right… They will not survive that…Theto Mahlakoana, senior political reporter - EWN
